“Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection we can catch excellence” – Vince Lombardi

At Nutanix, we use Vince Lombardi’s powerful metaphor as a motivator – it is the raison d’etre for our existence. Our team of support experts is bound by an incredible esprit de corps that is evident whenever you call or interact with our team. They are competent, candid, creative and completely committed to your success. We continue to lead the industry in the delivery of over the top, incredible customer support.

We are thrilled to announce we have been awarded the Omega North Face Award for excellence in service delivery for the fourth year in a row. Our Net Promoter Score (NPS) – the gold standard for measuring customer loyalty – has a weighted average of 90 over these four years.

This success is built upon strong partnerships with our customers. They expect and demand more from us and continually force us to raise the bar. Our support delivery has evolved from simply being reactive to using full blown data analytics and machine learning to proactively identify and prevent issues from even happening. More is Less. Our customers spend less time dealing with support issues and more time running their business, maximizing the value of their investment in Nutanix.

Read the entire article here, Nutanix continues streak of Customer Support Excellence with a 2016 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90 Again!

