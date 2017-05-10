Nutanix: Building Enterprise Clouds with Operating Budgets

Nutanix recently introduced Nutanix Go, a cloud-like consumption model enabling qualified U.S. businesses to rent certain Nutanix NX hyperconverged infrastructure for building on-premises Enterprise Clouds.

The world in which we all live is one that often requires quick decision making. From a business perspective, quick decisions translate into flexibility and agility, such as being able to pivot on project directions, deliverables, or strategy, all of which can help an organization gain competitive advantage.

Three-tier enterprise infrastructure projects, however, are often planned and sized for a three to five year timeframe. If a company has to buy a large storage array, they want to be sure it can handle the IT projects’ requirements for the duration of the lifecycle, including any future years’ growth. The challenge with this approach, is that you don’t want to over- or under-spec the infrastructure and purchase too much or too little, and that the significant portion of the infrastructure is typically purchased at the project outset, resulting in higher project start up costs. Public clouds help here in some scenarios,such as being able to easily spin-up resources for short periods with incremental payments, however, these solutions come with their own set of challenges.

via the fine folks at Nutanix.