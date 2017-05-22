We are ready to head out to Citrix Synergy 2017 next week. Our bags are packed and our demos are built and we will be showing up in style as a proud Platinum Sponsor (booth #204), with a larger booth, demo stations, and a Nutanix theater.

Nutanix continues to build its relationship with Citrix as we bring choice and flexibility to our customers. Together, we are working on delivering the industry standard for End-User Computing with innovations in desktop virtualization, cloud services delivery, full-stack support, and exceptional performance.

As an example, with our recent release of Acropolis Operating System 5.1, Nutanix added Citrix XenServer 7.1 to its list of supported hypervisors for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop. Adding XenServer provides you with one less excuse to remain locked into three-tier legacy server and storage architecture. You can now use Nutanix Acropolis and Prism while leveraging the knowledge and skills already in place for XenServer. That’s nothing short of a win-win for IT organizations who want to scale with XenServer.

Building on our joint technology development initiatives, we now offer infrastructure health monitoring and troubleshooting within Citrix Director, as well as integration in to Citrix Studio via MCS allowing fast and simple deployment.

Read the entire article here, Nutanix at Citrix Synergy 2017: Expanding on a Solid Relationship

via the fine folks at Nutanix.