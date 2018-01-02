Nutanix Asks ‘Are You Holding Onto Old School Virtualization?’

No one argues the important role virtualization plays in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions and in how enterprise IT delivers applications and services. Most enterprises invest significantly in software licensing, domain-specific training, and manpower to support an IT function that is dominated by a single vendor.

What IT executives have begun to question, however, is the return on that investment.

Ten years ago, VMware was way ahead of competing solutions and the choice to utilize their solution was more obvious. Today, many would argue the core technology in virtualization—the hypervisor—has become a commodity function. But is it really? Are there viable alternatives that can deliver enterprise applications?

Popular public cloud services have demonstrated that hypervisor choice is not a primary concern. For instance, if your organization uses Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure, how much attention, if any, was given to the virtualization technology used by those platforms?

