Nutanix: App Centric Infrastructure for Any Cloud

Today we announced Nutanix Calm, a generational addition coming to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, providing application automation and lifecycle management spanning cloud environments, including both Nutanix-powered private clouds and public clouds. Calm builds on our proven web-scale software platform to make the entire IT infrastructure more agile and application centric.
Why is Nutanix extending its Prism infrastructure management to include application automation and orchestration? Simple. Nutanix was founded to improve overall IT responsiveness by making infrastructure easier to build and consume. The goal, of course, is to enable more rapid innovation and drive the business faster.
Application development and delivery, however, is often a resisting force pushing against increased IT velocity – with applications growing in number and in complexity, built from an increasing number of components and running across diverse platforms. It’s a thorny problem as ownership of applications is fragmented, yielding multiple siloes whose processes disrupt one another. The result is finger pointing, higher response times and longer release cycles. Hybrid environments add incremental complexity since private and public platforms are non-interoperable, requiring a separate set of management tools.
