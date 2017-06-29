Home Data Center Nutanix: App Centric Infrastructure for Any Cloud

Nutanix: App Centric Infrastructure for Any Cloud

0
Nutanix: App Centric Infrastructure for Any Cloud
0

Today we announced Nutanix Calm, a generational addition coming to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, providing application automation and lifecycle management spanning cloud environments, including both Nutanix-powered private clouds and public clouds. Calm builds on our proven web-scale software platform to make the entire IT infrastructure more agile and application centric.

Why is Nutanix extending its Prism infrastructure management to include application automation and orchestration? Simple. Nutanix was founded to improve overall IT responsiveness by making infrastructure easier to build and consume. The goal, of course, is to enable more rapid innovation and drive the business faster.

Application development and delivery, however, is often a resisting force pushing against increased IT velocity – with applications growing in number and in complexity, built from an increasing number of components and running across diverse platforms. It’s a thorny problem as ownership of applications is fragmented, yielding multiple siloes whose processes disrupt one another. The result is finger pointing, higher response times and longer release cycles. Hybrid environments add incremental complexity since private and public platforms are non-interoperable, requiring a separate set of management tools.

Read the entire article here, App Centric Infrastructure for Any Cloud

via the fine folks at Nutanix.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Nutanix
Nutanix Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

        read more
        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

          Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

          Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

          read more
          1498730190_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Deep Dive Performance Visibility with eG Enterprise Demo Video

          1498730014_maxresdefault.jpg

          Ensure the Cerner Patient Portal is Always Available and Responsive

          1498046663_maxresdefault.jpg

          IoT and AI Services in Healthcare – #AWS Session Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video