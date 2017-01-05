Home Applications Nutanix AOS 5.0 Release is Here

Nutanix AOS 5.0 Release is Here

2016 was an extremely busy year for us so far. Two major software releases (4.6 in February and 4.7 in June) and innumerable minor releases from the product side, two major .NEXT events (in Las Vegas and Vienna) and over a 100 smaller .NEXT on the road events across the world, phenomenal customer growth and partner excitement with over 4450+ end-customers across the world. Oh, not to forget the much anticipated IPO and our first quarterly earnings! Is there a better way to end the year than, what is arguably, the largest software release in the history of Nutanix?

Nutanix AOS 5.0 is available now for you to download and will carry a huge payload of innovation across Acropolis – the data plane, Prism – the management plane and AHV – built-in hypervisor. Over the last couple of months we have spoken about different capabilities that will be part of this release. Before we get into details of the release, it is important to take a step back and understand how the core platform is evolving.

To deliver on the vision of Enterprise Cloud and offer public cloud-like services within the datacenter, it is important for us to provide infrastructure services similar to what the public cloud offers. Different workloads have different infrastructure needs and it is important to provide services that can be “turned-on” and “turned-off” based on applications needs – all without having to touch the underlying physical infrastructure. This is exactly what AWS does and that is what we are working towards with our Enterprise Cloud Platform as well.

Read the entire article here, The 5.0 Release is Here

via the fine folks at Nutanix.

