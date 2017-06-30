Nutanix Announces NEW VM Migrations and Database Transformations for Simple Enterprise Cloud Adoption

At Nutanix .NEXT 2017, Nutanix announced new virtual machine (VM) migration and database (DB) transformational capabilities, designed to help customers more easily assess, and more simply migrate or transform datacenter workloads into the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud.

Whenever existing workloads require rehosting or replatforming, robust migration capabilities are needed to streamline and automate the process, minimizing time taken, IT effort and application downtime.

As organizations plan infrastructure deployments, how to best migrate existing workloads can often be overlooked, and work-effort and time underestimated. The goal of any IT change is ensuring minimal business disruption. Nutanix Xtract delivers on that goal, providing a simple method for businesses to migrate existing VMs and databases from VMware ESXi clusters, to Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS.

One-Click Migration Simplicity with Xtract for VMs

Xtract for VMs, which will be available for download in the future, has been designed for all workload types, providing an efficient method to onboard a large number of VMs very simply and quickly. Its architecture is designed with performance and efficiency in mind, and starts with a deployed virtual appliance. IT admins follow a 3-step process in the Xtract administrator console to configure and run migrations.

via the fine folks at Nutanix.