Nutanix: And The Beat Goes On

Nutanix: And The Beat Goes On
Since launching .heart last September, we’ve rolled out a number of programs and initiatives that continue to emphasize our goals of giving back and encouraging gender diversity in tech. International Women’s Day was the perfect day for us to celebrate the amazing women who work at Nutanix and to announce our newest partnerships and updates from the program.

At the event, we heard from our new CIO, Wendy Pfeiffer, who introduced Carrie Banker, a system administrator at Nutanix. Carrie recalled her own challenges as a single mother with two sons struggling to make ends meet and how her decision to leave her family’s coffee shop and go back to school to pursue a career in technology at Nutanix affected her life. Carrie brought the room to tears by highlighting how rewarding it was to hear her young sons say how proud they were of her career success.

The Webscale Women team, our internal women’s group, also shared their mission and upcoming professional programs, including a personal brand awareness workshop. We also announced a special offer in honor of International Women’s Day: free .NEXT passes to the first 50 women who complete our latest online training and who pass our Nutanix Platform Professional (NPP) certification by May 4th. This certification is a great way for women to build their skills in the new world of hyperconverged infrastructure and the Enterprise Cloud.

Read the entire article here, And The Beat Goes On

via the fine folks at Nutanix.

