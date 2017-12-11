Nutanix and Citrix Pave Way for Hybrid Cloud VDI with Nutanix InstantON For Citrix Cloud

We understand your desire to take advantage of the benefits of VDI. But we also know you just aren’t sure how to easily get there because we hear the same thing all the time. Should you channel your inner Jedi and try to forecast the number and size of virtual desktops to be supported and the resources needed for them over a multiyear period? But then your Jedi powers are no match against the upfront capital costs. And we haven’t even begun to talk about the deployment complexity of the complete solution stack. Determining the end user requirements along with the storage, network, compute and virtualization needs are just the beginning of that nightmare. Even after all this, there is still no guarantee of performance or exceptional user experience.

To combat these challenges, many organizations are turning to hybrid cloud virtual desktop (VDI) solutions. Hybrid cloud gives you the agility and simplicity of cloud services while keeping your VDI workloads safe in your own datacenter. It is the answer to all the typical VDI challenges – long drawn out project cycles, operational effort for the maintenance of the VDI software stack, setup of the actual infrastructure where user VMs are instantiated, addition of capacity as organizations expand and scale… the list goes on. This is exactly why Nutanix and Citrix have introduced Nutanix InstantON for Citrix Cloud.

