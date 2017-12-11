Nutanix and Accenture Join Forces to Help Global Companies with Digital Transformation and Application Modernization

Manoj Gupta is the VP of System Integrators at Nutanix and Robert Mowles is Accenture’s Global Storage Strategy Lead.

IT is expanding at a rapid pace as enterprises begin to modernize applications and transform their core business for the digital era. No longer can companies simply rely on past IT practices and infrastructures to accommodate the new wave of digital industrialization required to stay competitive. There have only been a handful of companies that have consistently and successfully helped organizations disrupt their industry and reinvent themselves. Accenture has led this list.

This is why Nutanix and Accenture are excited to announce we have expanded our alliance and reseller partnership to help global organizations and businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Through this partnership, Nutanix and Accenture will partner globally to jointly go-to-market as well as co-invest in joint solutions for customers.

As Nutanix President, Sudheesh Nair has said, “Global customers recognize the need for better approaches to IT. Nutanix is committed to help these customers create the rich ecosystem necessary for digital transformation. By partnering with global systems integrators such as Accenture, customers receive a broader range of solutions and benefit from our innovative enterprise cloud technology.”

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.