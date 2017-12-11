Home Applications Nutanix and Accenture Join Forces to Help Global Companies with Digital Transformation and Application Modernization

Nutanix and Accenture Join Forces to Help Global Companies with Digital Transformation and Application Modernization

0
Nutanix and Accenture Join Forces to Help Global Companies with Digital Transformation and Application Modernization
0

Manoj Gupta is the VP of System Integrators at Nutanix and Robert Mowles is Accenture’s Global Storage Strategy Lead.

IT is expanding at a rapid pace as enterprises begin to modernize applications and transform their core business for the digital era. No longer can companies simply rely on past IT practices and infrastructures to accommodate the new wave of digital industrialization required to stay competitive. There have only been a handful of companies that have consistently and successfully helped organizations disrupt their industry and reinvent themselves. Accenture has led this list.

This is why Nutanix and Accenture are excited to announce we have expanded our alliance and reseller partnership to help global organizations and businesses accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Through this partnership, Nutanix and Accenture will partner globally to jointly go-to-market as well as co-invest in joint solutions for customers.

As Nutanix President, Sudheesh Nair has said, “Global customers recognize the need for better approaches to IT. Nutanix is committed to help these customers create the rich ecosystem necessary for digital transformation. By partnering with global systems integrators such as Accenture, customers receive a broader range of solutions and benefit from our innovative enterprise cloud technology.”

Read the entire article here, Nutanix and Accenture Join Forces to Help Global Companies with Digital Transformation and Application Modernization

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
News
Storage
Nutanix
Nutanix

Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1512962528_hqdefault.jpg

          AppEnsure’s Citrix End-to-End Visibility: Single Pane View Video

          Citrix End-to-End Visibility via the fine folks at AppEnsure.com

          read more
          1512140526_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Updates to Microsoft StaffHub for Firstline workers & IT

          1512125527_hqdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android

          1512472999_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:invent 2017 Video: IAM Policy Ninja

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video