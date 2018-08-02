Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor support guide

In June 2017 we announced that we would be working on support for the Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV) and shortly after in October we were able to show an alpha build of the code and demo what functionality would be arriving. Today we are excited and pleased to announce that our Hyper-Availability story is generally available for the entire Nutanix Enterprise Cloud platform, allowing us to protect all virtualized workloads – VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V and Nutanix AHV – in an application consistent state.

Support for Nutanix AHV comes with a new product –– Veeam Availability for Nutanix AHV –– which includes many of the same easy-to-use features and functionality from Veeam Backup & Replication in a familiar portable backup file format. This also includes the ability to align your strategy with the 3-2-1 backup methodology through one of our many Veeam Cloud Service Providers (VCSP) partners, tape or backup copy to disk for offsite backups and long-term retention.

Overview

Veeam Availability for Nutanix AHV will consist of three components:

