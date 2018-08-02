Home Applications Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor support guide

Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor support guide

0
Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor support guide
0

In June 2017 we announced that we would be working on support for the Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV) and shortly after in October we were able to show an alpha build of the code and demo what functionality would be arriving. Today we are excited and pleased to announce that our Hyper-Availability story is generally available for the entire Nutanix Enterprise Cloud platform, allowing us to protect all virtualized workloads – VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper-V and Nutanix AHV – in an application consistent state.

Support for Nutanix AHV comes with a new product –– Veeam Availability for Nutanix AHV –– which includes many of the same easy-to-use features and functionality from Veeam Backup & Replication in a familiar portable backup file format. This also includes the ability to align your strategy with the 3-2-1 backup methodology through one of our many Veeam Cloud Service Providers (VCSP) partners, tape or backup copy to disk for offsite backups and long-term retention.

Overview

Veeam Availability for Nutanix AHV will consist of three components:

Read the entire article here, Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor support guide

Via the fine folks at Veeam.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
News
Veeam
Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1530138425_maxresdefault.jpg

        What’s Going on in EUC Printing – A Technical Deep Dive!

        The IGEL Community and ThinPrint invite you to watch the following technical deep dive webinar. The agenda is to technically bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the EUC Printing space today along with a deep dive into new methods, technologies, printing scenarios and a discussion on why printing still matters. You […]

        read more
        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1532021225_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introduction to Devolutions Password Server

          Devolutions Password Server (DPS) is a secure password management solution designed for you and your entire team. System administrators will love how easy it is to set up layers of security, reporting tools, and privileged access management, and end-users will find the web interface simple and intuitive. Now teams can have the power of one […]

          read more
          1533227525_maxresdefault.jpg

          IGEL Knowledge Base Introduction

          1532784424_maxresdefault.jpg

          Get in the Know with Citrix Management & Analytics System (MAS)

          1532364424_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Hybrid Cloud Application Delivery Controller

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video