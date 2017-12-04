Now with Deduplication Appliance Support!

Exciting news! NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.3 is now out of beta and available for download. We have added support for deduplication appliances to ensure the smooth integration of NAKIVO Backup & Replication into your virtual infrastructure.

This integration is achieved through the use of a new backup repository type that is optimized for operation on deduplication appliances. This allows NAKIVO Backup & Replication to run perfectly with deduplication appliances, such as Quantum DXi, NEC HYDRAstor, EMC Data Domain, HP StoreOnce, etc.

When tested in a customer environment, the new type of repository allowed NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.3 to back up VMs 53 times faster than the regular backup repository. With a high-end NEC HYDRAstor deduplication appliance as the target, NAKIVO Backup & Replication v7.3 demonstrated backup speeds of 3.2 GB/s.

How Does the New Backup Repository Work?

The primary difference between the normal (forever-incremental) and the new type of backup repository is easily deduced: while the normal repository stores only increments (i.e., the changes made to a VM since its last backup job), the new one stores VM backup chains consisting of periodic full backups and several increments between these full backups.

In terms of integration with deduplication appliances, the new repository type:

