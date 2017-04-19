Ubuntu Linux Data Science Virtual Machine is now available is now released on the Azure marketplace.

What is the Data Science Virtual Machine

The Data Science team will continue to support CentOS and Windows Data Science Virtual Machine ‘DSVM’.

The team have made some major enhancement to the DSVM offering with the Ubuntu version. We have found from feedback Ubuntu is overwhelmingly the most popular Linux distro among data scientists and academics.

So the team are very excited and happy to now offer Ubuntu as a core Linux DSVM platform with CPU and GPU Images available on the Azure MarketPlace.

The Data Science Virtual Machine family of VM images on Azure includes the DSVM for Windows, a CentOS-based DSVM for Linux, and an Ubuntu-based DSVM for Linux. These images come with popular data science and machine learning tools, including Microsoft R Server Developer Edition, Microsoft R Open, Anaconda Python, Julia, Jupyter notebooks, Visual Studio Code, RStudio, xgboost, and many more. A full list of tools for all editions of the DSVM is available here.

Read the entire article here, Now available on Azure Marketplace – Ubuntu Data Science Virtual Machine – Microsoft Faculty Connection

via the fine folks at Microsoft