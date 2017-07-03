“Not My Problem,” Anti-Transparency and Unified Monitoring

User Experience: A Concern for Some (But Apparently Not All) Administrators

The further away operators are from customer-facing IT services, the more likely it is for IT staff to have a “not my problem” mindset. Infrastructure administrators (virtualization, storage, etc.) are a prime example, and tend to have this response – as, after all, end-users rarely call these administrators directly.

But other supporting service administrators – for example, those who manage web, email, Citrix and SAP – are not so lucky. When users see poor performance, their complaints relate to the services they access – so they might say, “email is not working”, “virtual desktop access is slow”, or “SAP is not responsive.” When these complaints are forwarded to the helpdesk, they invariably get routed to the service administrators (e.g., the email admin, the Citrix admin, or the SAP admin). In fact, these administrators get blamed for any problem with their respective services, even though the real issue is often originating somewhere else.

In this situation, the service administrator then has the challenge of determining what is the real cause of the performance problem. Sometimes, the problem can be addressed in the application tiers that he controls (for example, email processing is slow because there is not enough memory on the server). But many times, the problem is actually caused by one of the supporting infrastructure tiers that is not in his control. For example, the email server in question could be hosted on a virtualization platform that is overcommitted in terms of resources, resulting in slow email processing. In such a scenario, the email administrator is often at a loss to determine what is causing email processing to be slow because in most cases he has no visibility into the performance of all the infrastructure tiers that can affect email performance.

