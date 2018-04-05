When going Software-Defined there are few things most companies need checked off their list before purchasing that are just non-negotiable; cost savings, agility, productivity… why choose right?

Based out of Austin, Disability Rights Texas (DRTx) is the federally designated legal and protection advocacy agency (P&A) for people with disabilities. DRTx was designed to help people with disabilities understand and exercise their rights under the law, ensuring their full and equal participation in society.

DRTx adopted DataCore’s software initially in 2009, and in 2011, the company upgraded to the current DataCore SANsymphony flagship product. Prior to SANsymphony, DataCore served as a straightforward “iSCSI storage solution,” which the company could leverage to store and share documents. It was very much a standalone repository for both documents and videos.

The results? Well, they speak for themselves.

Read the entire article here, Non-Profit Legal and Protection Advocacy Agency Attains the Full Benefits of Going Software-Defined

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software