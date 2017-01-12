Non-NDA. What’s new from Citrix Summit 2017
This post will cover what’s new from Citrix — announcements made from their annual Citrix Summit conference, held in Anaheim this year. As to be expected, this will be a work in progress for the coming days. All information shared will be non-NDA, meaning it will also be shared on other blogs/websites, like Citrix’s’, for example. Single pane access, that’s the main though, for your convenience. Here goes.
General news and announcements:
- Citrix acquires Unidesk
- News around partnership with Cisco – Cisco HyperFlex VDI for Citrix.
- Citrix is introducing new packages to transition from on-premises licenses to Citrix Cloud for existing customers – Services that enable Citrix and Microsoft customers to deploy Windows 10 desktops on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, services to deploy apps directly on Azure, and Smart Tools to simplify the deployment of new workspaces.
- The Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance initiative, staring HPE and Atlantis.
Read the entire article here, Non-NDA. What’s new from Citrix Summit 2017
via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper