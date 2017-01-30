No Silver Bullet for Business IoT Security
The internet of things (IoT) has much potential to streamline business processes and provide new ways to interact with customers. But it also opens new frontiers for cyber criminals and hacktivists to exploit.
Quocirca published reports in 2015 (The many guises of the IoT) and 2016 (European perceptions, preparedness and strategies for IoT security) that look at the interplay between IoT opportunities and threats. Some of the findings from these reports are highlighted in this buyer’s guide, which looks at how to secure the IoT in your organisation.
The IoT means different things to different organisations and there is no silver bullet for security. It involves everything from known devices carefully deployed – for example, as part of state-of-the-art infrastructure monitoring systems – through to legacy equipment bought online for ease of access, to rogue unknown consumer devices brought into the workplace by employees.
