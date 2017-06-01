No App Left Behind: Migrate Existing Applications to AWS without Re-engineering
Migrating existing applications to the cloud can take weeks, if not months to complete. By moving your existing applications to AWS, you can take immediate advantage of: security, reliability, instant scalability and elasticity, isolated processes, reduced operational effort, on-demand provisioning and automation. But how do you migrate your existing applications to AWS without re-architecting?
In this webinar, we covered:
- Best Practices for migrating applications to AWS
- Design & Architectural considerations for cloud storage – including security and data protection
- How to design cloud storage for applications on AWS
- Lessons Learned from thousands of application migrations to AWS
- Demo: how to migrate an existing application to AWS without re-architecting
