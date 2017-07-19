Home Applications Nimble Storage – Veeam Technology Alliance Partner Video

Nimble Storage – Veeam Technology Alliance Partner Video

Ajay Singh, VP of Product Management, and Mike Harding, Product Marketing Manager at Nimble Storage, an HPE company, discuss the value of the Nimble partnership with Veeam. Nimble primary and secondary flash solutions combined with Veeam enable organizations to accelerate application workloads, drive unprecedented levels of Availability and drive a higher return on their IT investments.

Learn more: https://www.veeam.com/videos/nimble-storage-integration-7891.html

This video is from the fine folks at Veeam

