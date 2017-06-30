Next-Generation ITSM: Why It Matters and Who’s in Charge
A new research report produced by respected analysts Enterprise Management Associates® (EMA™) and co-sponsored by Ivanti finds that ITSM is rapidly evolving beyond incidents, problems, changes, and user password reset requests. EMA’s findings offer both interesting observations and useful guidance to ITSM and IT decision makers seeking to achieve—and take full advantage of—that continuing evolution.
The new EMA report is entitled “Next-Generation IT Service Management: Changing the Future of IT.” For that report, EMA surveyed more than 260 respondents in North America and Europe, all of whom are involved in ITSM activities, directly, as managers, or as executives.
Why Next-Generation ITSM Matters Now
“ITSM is evolving in terms of both the technologies used and the role the ITSM team plays in the IT organization and the business as a whole. But this evolution is not without its obstacles and challenges, nor is it taking place in all IT organizations.”
Read the entire article here, Next-Generation ITSM: Why It Matters and Who's in Charge
