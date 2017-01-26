Next Gen VDI 2.0 & DaaS 2.0

Introduced in 2009, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) promised to revolutionize the way we worked, but after it debuted, adoption stalled. To explain why, industry analysts pointed to a myriad of issues, from high costs to high complexity. Knowing that VDI itself wasn’t the problem – it was how VDI was being executed – designers went back to the drawing board to find a way to do VDI right.

So how has VDI evolved? Take a walk down memory lane with me. For most of you the VDI 1.0 memories are pretty painful; but there’s a positive ending to the story, I promise. The chapter about a vastly complex VDI 1.0 solution with unbearably high CapEx and OpEx that took 9+ months to deploy is behind us. Ancient history. There’s no need to ever install VDI 1.0 again.

Spoiler alert: Today, you have vastly simplified options – VDI 2.0 and Daas 2.0. Now you can adopt an all-cloud, dramatically simplified DaaS 2.0 solution that allows you to deploy a thousand desktops in 1 day with no additional CapEx.

