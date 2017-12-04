Home Applications Nexenta Raises $20 Million to Accelerate Market Growth and IP Innovation in Software-Defined Storage; SoftBank Leads the Strategic Financing Round along with a Strategic Agreement

Nexenta Raises $20 Million to Accelerate Market Growth and IP Innovation in Software-Defined Storage; SoftBank Leads the Strategic Financing Round along with a Strategic Agreement

0
Nexenta Raises $20 Million to Accelerate Market Growth and IP Innovation in Software-Defined Storage; SoftBank Leads the Strategic Financing Round along with a Strategic Agreement
0

Nexenta Continues to Disrupt Hardware-Only Legacy Storage Market via Complete Software- Only Enterprise Storage Solutions, Services and Support

Nexenta Extends its Capabilities for Any Hybrid or Multi-Cloud Deployment, on Any Hardware Infrastructure, Supporting Any Enterprise Application via Any Edge, Private or Public Cloud Data Center

Nexenta (@Nexenta)(link is external), the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS), today announced it is raising $20 million to accelerate its global market growth and solidify its innovation and market leadership. SoftBank Corp. is leading the financing round along with a Strategic Distribution and Go-To-Market agreement. The round also attracts leading strategic and financial investors, including; Javelin Venture Partners, SV Booth Investments, SAB Capital, Lake Trail Capital, TRB Equity, and Tarkan Maner, CEO at Nexenta.

“Nexenta is continuing its massive market disruption where legacy hardware storage companies had dominated the industry for the past 30+ years. We are delighted with our solid market growth via our tight customer and partner relations, deep IP innovation and unmatched operational excellence. We believe with this strategic financing round supported by SoftBank and some of the leading global strategic and financial investors, Nexenta will extend its market and innovation leadership into new geographic, vertical and differentiated IP markets from IoT to Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Big Data supporting any type of computing from the Edge to Core and Cloud Data Center Computing – on any type of hardware or compute platform, via any protocol, for any app on any hybrid or multi-cloud deployment,” said, Tarkan Maner, CEO at Nexenta.

SoftBank and Nexenta entered a strategic agreement that involves commercial dimensions around SoftBank’s distribution and usage of Nexenta portfolio, and collaborative integrated OpenSDS systems development with SoftBank and its preferred hardware partners.

“SoftBank is focused on partnering with market-leading technology companies around the world. Nexenta is an innovator and disruptor with its deep IP portfolio, strong OEM relationships, and proven management team. We are excited to partner with Nexenta and realize the advantage of software defined storage at SoftBank and our eco-system partners,” said Ken Miyauchi, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp.”

SoftBank and Nexenta will announce the details of the strategic investment and commercial agreement in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, November 28th at SoftBank HQs with a Signing Ceremony with an audience of joint customers, partners and press.

About Nexenta

Nexenta is the inventor and market leader in Open Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) with nearly 6,000 customers, 300 partners, 50 patents, and more than 1,500 petabytes of storage under management; disrupting one of the largest IT market segments nearing $100B in size by 2020. Nexenta uniquely integrates software-only “open source” collaboration with one of the most active communities with 45,000+ members, and a comprehensive vision around commodity hardware-centric OpenSDS innovation enabling any app, any cloud platform and any protocol to power the largest and most performant data centers globally in the most cost effective way. Nexenta OpenSDS solution portfolio is 100% Software-based. Nexenta provides organizations with Total Freedom protecting them against punitive legacy hardware vendor gimmicks via “vendor-lock-in”, “vendor-bait-n-switch”, and “vendor-rip-n-replace”. Nexenta also provides comprehensive enterprise-class support and services with All Love. Nexenta leads organizations with the “true” benefits of “true” Software-Defined Everything-centric cloud computing deployments. Nexenta enables everyday apps from rich media-driven social living to mobility; from the internet of things to big data; from legacy enterprise app deployments to do- it-yourself and web-scale cloud app deployments – on all types of clouds – private, public, and/or hybrid. Founded on an “open core” platform Nexenta disrupts the legacy storage industry with its end-to-end scale-up and scale-out storage management software via integrated and advanced predictive management capabilities. Nexenta delivers its award- and patent-winning software-only unified storage management solutions along with enterprise- scale 24×7 global service and support with a market-leading global partner network, including Canonical, Cisco, Citrix, Dell, Docker, Google, HPE, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Micron, Microsoft, Quanta, Samsung, Seagate, SoftBank, Supermicro, VMware, Western Digital, Wipro, and many others. Nexenta: 100% Software. Total Freedom. All Love.

For more information, download the Nexenta Overview and visit www.nexenta.comTwitter,(link is external) Facebook(link is external)LinkedIn, (link is external)and YouTube(link is external).

Nexenta, NexentaStor, NexentaConnect, NexentaEdge and NexentaFusion are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nexenta Systems Inc., in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks, service marks and company names mentioned in this document are properties of their respective owners.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Cloud Computing
Collaboration
Data Center
Development
Internet of Things (IoT)
Management
Mobile
News
Open Source
Storage
Nexenta
Nexenta

Nexenta is the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) with 6,000+ customers, 400+ partners, 42 patents, and more than 1,500 petabytes of storage under management. Nexenta uniquely integrates deep software-only “Open Source” collaboration with one of the largest and most vibrant Open Source communities (46,000 members) and a comprehensive vision around a commodity hardware-centric “Software-Defined Storage” innovation enabling ANY app, cloud platform and protocol. Nexenta is 100% Software-based; and 100% hardware-, protocol-, cloud platform-, and app-agnostic providing organizations with Total Freedom protecting them against punitive “vendor-lock-in”, “vendor-bait-n-switch”, and “vendor-rip-n-replace” gimmicks. Nexenta provides enterprises with the “true” benefits of “true” Software-Defined Everything-centric Cloud Computing – from data centers to end users; from the infrastructure to apps. Nexenta enables everyday apps from rich media-driven Social Living to Mobility; from the Internet of Things to Big Data; from OpenStack and CloudStack to Do-It-Yourself Cloud deployments – for all types of Clouds – Private, Public, and Hybrid. Founded around an “Open Source” platform and industry-disrupting vision, Nexenta delivers its award- and patent-winning software-only unified storage management solutions along with enterprise-scale 24×7 – around the globe – All Love – service and support with a global partner network, including Canonical, Cisco, Citrix, Dell, Docker, HPE, IBM, Lenovo, Micron, Quanta, SanDisk, Seagate, Supermicro, VMware, Western Digital, Wipro, and many others. Nexenta: 100% Software. Total Freedom. All Love.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511832130_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam Video: Data Protection for the Multi-Cloud Enterprise

          In today’s digital economy, 81% of enterprises are embracing a multi-cloud strategy to drive increased innovation, speed time to market, and optimize cost. In this era, downtime and data loss means a loss in customer confidence, damaged brand reputation, and ultimately lost revenue and competitive advantage. Veeam provides data protection across your multi-cloud environment – […]

          read more
          1511939531_maxresdefault.jpg

          Migrating from Citrix Command Center to NetScaler Management & Analytics System (MAS) – Video

          1511789164_1511789161_maxresdefault.jpg

          SQL Server 2017: World’s First Diskless Database – Video

          1512349032_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA I am AI Docuseries, Episode 1 Video : AI with the Heart of a Composer – AIVA

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video