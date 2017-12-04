Nexenta Raises $20 Million to Accelerate Market Growth and IP Innovation in Software-Defined Storage; SoftBank Leads the Strategic Financing Round along with a Strategic Agreement

Nexenta Continues to Disrupt Hardware-Only Legacy Storage Market via Complete Software- Only Enterprise Storage Solutions, Services and Support

Nexenta Extends its Capabilities for Any Hybrid or Multi-Cloud Deployment, on Any Hardware Infrastructure, Supporting Any Enterprise Application via Any Edge, Private or Public Cloud Data Center

Nexenta (@Nexenta)(link is external), the global leader in Open Source-driven Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS), today announced it is raising $20 million to accelerate its global market growth and solidify its innovation and market leadership. SoftBank Corp. is leading the financing round along with a Strategic Distribution and Go-To-Market agreement. The round also attracts leading strategic and financial investors, including; Javelin Venture Partners, SV Booth Investments, SAB Capital, Lake Trail Capital, TRB Equity, and Tarkan Maner, CEO at Nexenta.

“Nexenta is continuing its massive market disruption where legacy hardware storage companies had dominated the industry for the past 30+ years. We are delighted with our solid market growth via our tight customer and partner relations, deep IP innovation and unmatched operational excellence. We believe with this strategic financing round supported by SoftBank and some of the leading global strategic and financial investors, Nexenta will extend its market and innovation leadership into new geographic, vertical and differentiated IP markets from IoT to Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Big Data supporting any type of computing from the Edge to Core and Cloud Data Center Computing – on any type of hardware or compute platform, via any protocol, for any app on any hybrid or multi-cloud deployment,” said, Tarkan Maner, CEO at Nexenta.

SoftBank and Nexenta entered a strategic agreement that involves commercial dimensions around SoftBank’s distribution and usage of Nexenta portfolio, and collaborative integrated OpenSDS systems development with SoftBank and its preferred hardware partners.

“SoftBank is focused on partnering with market-leading technology companies around the world. Nexenta is an innovator and disruptor with its deep IP portfolio, strong OEM relationships, and proven management team. We are excited to partner with Nexenta and realize the advantage of software defined storage at SoftBank and our eco-system partners,” said Ken Miyauchi, President & CEO of SoftBank Corp.”

SoftBank and Nexenta will announce the details of the strategic investment and commercial agreement in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, November 28th at SoftBank HQs with a Signing Ceremony with an audience of joint customers, partners and press.

About Nexenta

Nexenta is the inventor and market leader in Open Software-Defined Storage (OpenSDS) with nearly 6,000 customers, 300 partners, 50 patents, and more than 1,500 petabytes of storage under management; disrupting one of the largest IT market segments nearing $100B in size by 2020. Nexenta uniquely integrates software-only “open source” collaboration with one of the most active communities with 45,000+ members, and a comprehensive vision around commodity hardware-centric OpenSDS innovation enabling any app, any cloud platform and any protocol to power the largest and most performant data centers globally in the most cost effective way. Nexenta OpenSDS solution portfolio is 100% Software-based. Nexenta provides organizations with Total Freedom protecting them against punitive legacy hardware vendor gimmicks via “vendor-lock-in”, “vendor-bait-n-switch”, and “vendor-rip-n-replace”. Nexenta also provides comprehensive enterprise-class support and services with All Love. Nexenta leads organizations with the “true” benefits of “true” Software-Defined Everything-centric cloud computing deployments. Nexenta enables everyday apps from rich media-driven social living to mobility; from the internet of things to big data; from legacy enterprise app deployments to do- it-yourself and web-scale cloud app deployments – on all types of clouds – private, public, and/or hybrid. Founded on an “open core” platform Nexenta disrupts the legacy storage industry with its end-to-end scale-up and scale-out storage management software via integrated and advanced predictive management capabilities. Nexenta delivers its award- and patent-winning software-only unified storage management solutions along with enterprise- scale 24×7 global service and support with a market-leading global partner network, including Canonical, Cisco, Citrix, Dell, Docker, Google, HPE, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Micron, Microsoft, Quanta, Samsung, Seagate, SoftBank, Supermicro, VMware, Western Digital, Wipro, and many others. Nexenta: 100% Software. Total Freedom. All Love.

