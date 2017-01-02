Home Applications New Year’s Resolution: Learn Docker

New Year’s Resolution: Learn Docker

0
New Year’s Resolution: Learn Docker
0
New Year’s Resolution: Learn Docker

Remember last year when I said the market for Docker jobs was blowing up? Well, it’s more than doubled in the last year. And Swarm is also rising quickly, growing 12829%, almost all of that in the last year. We expect that with our partnership with Microsoft and Windows Docker containers, that this will grow even faster in the next year as .NET developers start to containerize their applications and Windows IT Professionals start porting their infrastructure to Docker. Take a look at this trendline from indeed.com.

So what are you doing to increase your Docker skills? Want a few suggestions?

Whether you’re a developer or more an ops person, a great place to start is the Docker Labs repository, which has currently 28 labs for you to choose from. They range from beginner tutorials, to orchestration workshops, security and networking tutorials, and guides for using different programming languages and developer tools.

Read the entire article here, New Year’s Resolution: Learn Docker

via the fine folks at Docker.

 

More Resources:

