Home Collaboration New “What Blockchain for Business?” Comparison & Technology Introduction

New “What Blockchain for Business?” Comparison & Technology Introduction

0
New “What Blockchain for Business?” Comparison & Technology Introduction
0

We are currently witnessing a historical and exponential convergence of  groundbreaking technologies.

“We won’t experience 100 years of progress in the 21st century – it will be more like 20,000 years of progress (at today’s rate)” – Ray Kurzweil, Author and Futurist

WhatMatrix in collaboration with MLG Blockchain, aims to build the most comprehensive technical comparison tool publicly available. The new category analyzes and ranks major available blockchain platforms, enabling visitors to identify the most appropriate solution for their use case; starting with Ethereum, Hyperledger Sawtooth, IBM Blockchain, R3 Corda, Ripple and Tron.
The comparison can be found here.

This category will be continually updated to reflect version updates, industry changes, and new incumbents into the space. WhatMatrix and MLG Blockchain encourage the community to provide feedback as this tool grows.

Read the entire article here, New “What Blockchain for Business?” Comparison & Technology Introduction | WhatMatrix IT Comparisons

Via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community

tags:
Categories:
Collaboration
News
WhatMatrix Community
WhatMatrix Community WhatMatrix has evolved from the popular VirtualizationMatrix and is the first crowdsourced-powered IT comparison community and is changing the consultancy landscape. By providing curated, free and "always-online" technology comparisons by respected industry experts, WhatMatrix significantly reduces the time and cost spent on researching suitable technologies to solve today’s business challenges. Being involved with WhatMatrix instantly raises the profile for both vendors and contributing consultants alike.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1527721924_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Horizon 7 v 7.5 Technical What’s New Overview Video

          Technical overview of the new Horizon 7 v7.5 features including JMP Server, Horizon Console and Performance Tracker. Includes a demo of those features. VMware End-User Computing (EUC) solutions empower the digital workspace by simplifying app & access management, unifying endpoint management & transforming Windows delivery. Learn more at https://techzone.vmware.com This video is from the fine […]

          read more
          1526692624_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: VMware Suspend and Resume Technology with NVIDIA Virtual GPUs

          1527312428_hqdefault.jpg

          Goliath Performance Monitor For Hospitals Using Cerner – Video

          1527490277_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy TV Video – Citrix in the cloud: real-world experiences creating and deploying cloud-hosted Citrix environments

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video