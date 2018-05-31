We are currently witnessing a historical and exponential convergence of groundbreaking technologies.

“We won’t experience 100 years of progress in the 21st century – it will be more like 20,000 years of progress (at today’s rate)” – Ray Kurzweil, Author and Futurist

WhatMatrix in collaboration with MLG Blockchain, aims to build the most comprehensive technical comparison tool publicly available. The new category analyzes and ranks major available blockchain platforms, enabling visitors to identify the most appropriate solution for their use case; starting with Ethereum, Hyperledger Sawtooth, IBM Blockchain, R3 Corda, Ripple and Tron.

The comparison can be found here.

This category will be continually updated to reflect version updates, industry changes, and new incumbents into the space. WhatMatrix and MLG Blockchain encourage the community to provide feedback as this tool grows.

Read the entire article here, New “What Blockchain for Business?” Comparison & Technology Introduction | WhatMatrix IT Comparisons

Via the fine folks at WhatMatrix Community