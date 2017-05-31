NEW: Wayk Now for Android Is Here!

A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of announcing that Wayk Now for iOS is available in the App Store. I also mentioned that I’d soon have some good news for you Android folks, and since I don’t want to break my promise: Wayk Now for Android is here! You can download it for free from Google Play:

Haven’t Woken Up to Wayk Now?

Wayk Now is our new remote desktop/remote support tool that lets you either take control of a remote computer or allow an authorized user to take control of your computer. Key features available on the desktop, iOS and Android versions include:

Compatibility with Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux – all with the same rich feature set

Strong TLS 1.2 encryption with certificate validation

User-centered design, with none of the common usability problems found in remote support and remote desktop tools

Lightweight package with a small footprint

Perfect replacement for VNC or Microsoft Remote Assistance

via Devolutions, the Remote Desktop Manager guys