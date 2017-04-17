NEW VMware vSphere, Horizon Cloud, and Exam Prep Courses Now Available

This month the VMware Education Services team released several new VMware vSphere® 6.5 courses, a free elearning course on VMware Horizon® Cloud Service™, plus a new video series to help you prepare for the VCP6-NV exam based on NSX v6.2.

This three-day training course equips you with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to design a VMware vSphere 6.5 virtual infrastructure. You’ll follow a proven approach to design a virtualization solution that is available, scalable, manageable, recoverable, and secure, and that uses VMware best practices. This course also discusses the benefits and risks of available design alternatives and provides information to support making sound design decisions.

This extended-hours course takes you from introductory to advanced VMware vSphere® management skills. Building on the installation and configuration content from our best-selling course, you will also develop advanced skills needed to manage and maintain a highly available and scalable virtual infrastructure. Through a mix of lecture and hands-on labs, you will install, configure, and optimize vSphere 6.5. You will also explore the features that build a foundation for a truly scalable infrastructure, and discuss when and where these features have the greatest effect.

Read the entire article here, New vSphere, Horizon Cloud, and Exam Prep Courses Now Available – VMware Education & Certification

via the fine folks at VMware!