NEW VMware VMworld 2017 Bootcamp – vSphere Advanced Performance Design, Configuration and Troubleshooting
New this year for VMworld 2017 in Las Vegas, we will be offering a pre-VMworld bootcamp focused on vSphere platform performance. Specific SQL and Oracle bootcamps will still be offered, but we have had many requests for a workload agnostic program. This bootcamp will enable you to confidently support all your virtual workloads and give you an opportunity to directly interact with VMware Performance Engineering.
The VMware vSphere Advanced Performance Bootcamp provides the most advanced technical performance oriented training available about vSphere performance design, tuning and troubleshooting. VMware Certified Design Expert Mark Achtemichuk and a team of VMware Performance Engineers will cover a broad range of topics that cover all resource dimensions including the ESXi scheduler, memory management, storage and network optimization. Attendees will learn how to identify the location of performance issues, diagnose their root cause and remediate a wide variety of performance conundrums using the many techniques practiced by the most seasoned vSphere veterans and other VMware experts.
Read the entire article here, NEW VMworld 2017 Bootcamp – vSphere Advanced Performance Design, Configuration and Troubleshooting – VMware VROOM! Blog
via the fine folks at VMware!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper