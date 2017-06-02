NEW VMware VMworld 2017 Bootcamp – vSphere Advanced Performance Design, Configuration and Troubleshooting

New this year for VMworld 2017 in Las Vegas, we will be offering a pre-VMworld bootcamp focused on vSphere platform performance. Specific SQL and Oracle bootcamps will still be offered, but we have had many requests for a workload agnostic program. This bootcamp will enable you to confidently support all your virtual workloads and give you an opportunity to directly interact with VMware Performance Engineering.

The VMware vSphere Advanced Performance Bootcamp provides the most advanced technical performance oriented training available about vSphere performance design, tuning and troubleshooting. VMware Certified Design Expert Mark Achtemichuk and a team of VMware Performance Engineers will cover a broad range of topics that cover all resource dimensions including the ESXi scheduler, memory management, storage and network optimization. Attendees will learn how to identify the location of performance issues, diagnose their root cause and remediate a wide variety of performance conundrums using the many techniques practiced by the most seasoned vSphere veterans and other VMware experts.

Read the entire article here, NEW VMworld 2017 Bootcamp – vSphere Advanced Performance Design, Configuration and Troubleshooting – VMware VROOM! Blog

via the fine folks at VMware!