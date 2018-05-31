New VMware Security Advisory VMSA-2018-0014

Today VMware has released the following new security advisory:“VMSA-2018-0014 – VMware Horizon Client update addresses a privilege escalation vulnerability”

This documents the remediation of an important severity local privilege escalation vulnerability (CVE-2018-6964) in VMware Horizon Client for Linux. Successful exploitation of this issue may allow unprivileged users to escalate their privileges to root on a Linux machine where Horizon Client is installed.

VMware Horizon Client for Linux 4.x and prior versions are affected. This issue has been addressed in VMware Horizon Client for Linux 4.8.0.