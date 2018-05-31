New VMware Security Advisory VMSA-2018-0014
This documents the remediation of an important severity local privilege escalation vulnerability (CVE-2018-6964) in VMware Horizon Client for Linux. Successful exploitation of this issue may allow unprivileged users to escalate their privileges to root on a Linux machine where Horizon Client is installed.
VMware Horizon Client for Linux 4.x and prior versions are affected. This issue has been addressed in VMware Horizon Client for Linux 4.8.0.
Read the entire article here, New VMware Security Advisory VMSA-2018-0014 – VMware Security & Compliance Blog
Via the fine folks at VMware!