New VMware KB articles published for week ending 8th April 2017

VMware ESXi

DataCore Metro Storage Solutions

Date Published: 2017/04/03

Memory usage alarm triggers for certain types of Virtual Machines in ESXi 6.x

Date Published: 2017/04/07

3rd party system management application fails to monitor hardware status after applying ESXi600-201611001

Date Published: 2017/04/03

Upgrading to ESXi 6.0 U3 or installing Qlogic driver version 2.1.50 causes FC HBAs not to be detected

Date Published: 2017/04/06

VMware NSX for vSphere

Guest Introspection status “Warning: Guest Introspection service not ready”

Date Published: 2017/04/05

How to cleanly remove the Network introspection driver (vnetflt.sys)

Date Published: 2017/04/05

VMware SDDC Manager

How to troubleshoot failed VMware Cloud Foundation components that prevent an upgrade task from completing

Date Published: 2017/04/05

VMware Cloud Foundation Workload Domains cannot be created after Node 0 is decommissioned

Date Published: 2017/04/05

VMware vCenter Server

“Import entity task did not return the switch reference” error importing vSphere 5.5 DVS to vCenter Server 6.5

Date Published: 2017/04/05

Consolidating the VM disk fails with error: disks: msg.disklib.CID_MISMATCH

Date Published: 2017/04/06

vCenter Server installation fails with error “The digital signature on the installer has failed a verification check” or “The digital signature on file vmware-vcenter-server.msi can not be verified”

Date Published: 2017/04/08

VMware vCloud Director for Service Provider

Delayed tasks from vCenter when tenant throttling is enabled in vCD

Date Published: 2017/04/04

VMware vRealize Automation

Unable to access directories, policies, identity providers, connectors in vRA 7.x

Date Published: 2017/04/06

VMware vRealize Code Stream

“Failed to export from: Failed to create export Directory” error when you export Artifactory repository data using jFrog in vRCS

Date Published: 2017/04/03

VMware vRealize Network Insight

VMware vRealize Network Insight 3.3.0, P2-201703151430

Date Published: 2017/04/03

VMware vRealize Operations Manager

Clipped Dashboards in a Generated Report in vRealize Operations Manager 6.x

Date Published: 2017/04/05

Rebooting the vRealize Operations Manager 6.x Cluster Nodes

Date Published: 2017/04/05

VMware vSAN

Best practices on DELL EMC NetWorker 9.1 VMware Integration

Date Published: 2017/04/04

