New VMware KB articles published for week ending 6th May 2017
VMware vRealize Automation
vRealize Automation 7.2 installation fails on the IaaS database
Date Published: 2017/05/02
Migration from vRealize Automation 6.x to 7.x can fail with the error
Date Published: 2017/05/03
VMware vRealize Operations Manager
Touch Screen Compatibility in vRealize Operations Manager 6.x
Date Published: 2017/05/02
vRealize Operations Manager 6.5 Diagram
Date Published: 2017/05/05
VMware NSX for vSphere
Process to change VXLAN port from 8472 to 4789 may fail or never complete
Date Published: 2017/05/02
VMs are removed from Exclusion List while adding new VM
Date Published: 2017/05/02
VTEP IP is missing for the ESXi host
Date Published: 2017/05/02
ESXi Host with Lockdown Mode Enabled shown as not ready on the host preparation Tab
Date Published: 2017/05/03
Fenced vApps fails in vCloud Director 8.x after upgrade to NSX for vSphere 6.3.x
Date Published: 2017/05/04
VMware ESXi
Active path information (I/O) missing after update to 6.0 Update 3
Date Published: 2017/05/02
“snmpd start failed with status: 1” error in syslog on ESXi 5.0
Date Published: 2017/05/05
VMware vCenter Server
ERROR certificate-manager ‘lstool get’ failed: 1
Date Published: 2017/05/05
Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 6th May 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware Support.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper