New VMware KB articles published for week ending 3rd June 2017

VMware App Volumes
Two writable volumes are created for a user
Date of Published : 2017/05/31
VMware Horizon
Horizon 7 Supported Active Directory Domain Services (AD DS)
Date of Published: 2017/05/31
VMware Horizon 7 Sizing Limits and Recommendations
Date of Published : 2017/05/31
Deployment of Microsoft Office 2013 on Windows 10 with ThinApp 5.x
Date of Published : 2017/05/31
VMware Integrated OpenStack
VIO Instances Lose Floating IPs When router_type Is Changed
Date of Published: 2017/06/01
VMware NSX for vSphere
Best Practices for Upgrading NSX for vSphere
Date of Published: 2017/05/29
VMware vCenter Application Discovery Manager
vCenter Application Discovery Manager (ADM) 7. 1 Final Extension of General Support Announcement
Date of Published: 2017/06/02
VMware vCenter Server
Logging into the vSphere Web Client using an FQDN containing .swf fails
Date of Published: 2017/06/02
Supported functionality in the HTML5 vSphere Client for vSphere 6.5
Date of Published: 2017/05/31
VMware vRealize Automation
Attempting to bulk import virtual machines to vRealize Automation fails due to duplicate deployment name
Date of Published: 2017/05/31
Configuring SAN certificates for vRA instances where the IaaS server domain names differ from the load balancer domain
Date of Published: 2017/05/31
VMware vRealize Operations Manager
Logging into Cassandra fails due to missing configuration in vRealize Operations Manager 6.1 and later
Date of Published: 2017/05/31
The scoreboard widget cannot display more than 100 items in vRealize Operations Manager 6.x
Date of Published: 2017/06/01
VMware vSAN
“The ramdisk “vsantraces” is full” error reports in vSAN logging
Date of Published: 2017/05/29
Cannot unmount temporary datastore used for vSAN traces from vSAN cluster ESXi hosts
Date of Published: 2017/05/29
Migrating a vSAN host from one vCenter to an another vCenter
Date of Published:2017/05/30
VMware vSphere Integrated Containers
Unable to change vSphere Integrated Containers Registry Instance Authentication from Local Database to LDAP after Populating the database with users and projects
Date of Published: 2017/06/01
VMware vSphere Web Client
Unable to start Web Client service after upgrade
Date of Published: 2017/05/29
VMware ESXi
Intel SSD Data Center Tool
Date of Published: 2017/05/29
VMware vRealize Configuration Manager
Unable to export or email reports in VCM
Date of Published: 2017/05/29

