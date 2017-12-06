New VMware KB articles published for week ending 3rd December 2017
VMware NSX for vSphere
Upgrading from NSX-v 6.2.0, 6.2.1 and 6.2.2 to NSX-v 6.3.5 fails
Date Published: 2017/11/27
Performance issues when third party file filter drivers co-exist with Guest Introspection drivers
Date Published: 2017/11/30
VMware ESXi
Permission for Domain Group removed when Active Directory is not reachable
Date Published: 2017/11/29
Virtual machines might be migrated to unexpected ESXi host when powering off all ESXi hosts in HA cluster
Date Published: 2017/11/29
vCenter Server becomes unresponsive when host profiles prior to 5.1 attached to 5.5 and later hosts inside cluster profile
Date Published: 2017/11/29
VMware Workstation Player
CPU Requirements for VMware Workstation 14.x
Date Published: 2017/11/28
VMware vCenter Server
ActiveCluster VMware vMSC
Date Published: 2017/11/28
VMware Horizon
Windows 10 Guest OS support FAQ for Horizon 7.x and 6.x
Date Published: 2017/11/29
Provisioning or Resyncing Instant Clones is slow in Horizon 7.1 or 7.2
Date Published: 2017/12/01
VMware vSAN
Deploying a vMSC across two sites using MacroSAN SDAS
Date Published: 2017/11/29
VMware vCloud Director for Service Provider
Upgrade of Edge Gateway results in an Unmanageable Edge in vCloud Director for Service Providers 8.20.x
Date Published: 2017/11/30
VMware vCenter Lifecycle Manager
vRSLCM UI might become inaccessible after running for x days (x > 20 days)
Date Published: 2017/11/30
