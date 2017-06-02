New VMware KB articles published for week ending 27th May 2017
VMware Workstation
“serial0: Unable to launch virtual printer proxy” error after upgrading Workstation Pro 12.5.5 to 12.5.6
Date of Published:2017/05/24
Cannot launch VMware Workstation on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 11
Date of Published:2017/05/22
VMware vRealize Automation
A Destroy operation on a cluster member prevents Scale Out/Scale In from working as expected in vRA
Date of Published:2017/05/23
Deployments with multiple load balancers incorrectly display load balancer virtual servers in vRA
Date of Published:2017/05/23
Unable to receive a bound property by the Windows CMD script at run time in vRA
Date of Published:2017/05/23
VMware vSphere Data Protection
Backup jobs fail to use HotAdd and fall back to NBD transport method
Date of Published:2017/05/25
VMware vCenter Server
Error: “Service-control failed. Error Failed to start vmon services.vmon-cli RC=1, stderr=Failed to start updatemgr services. Error: Operation timed out”
Date of Published:2017/05/24
VMware ESXi
ESXi host fails with PSOD “NOT_IMPLEMENTED bora/vmkernel/filesystems/devfs/devfs.c:2655”
Date of Published:2017/05/23
Registration/unregistration of third-party IO filter storage provider fails on a host
Date of Published:2017/05/26
VMware User Environment Manager
Folder redirection configured by UEM does not show the redirected location
Date of Published:2017/05/22
VMware Horizon View
Horizon Client cannot logon to Connection Server fails an error http error 505
Date of Published:2017/05/22
Supported Windows Versions for Remote Desktop Systems for Horizon Agent
Date of Published:2017/05/24
Virtual machines are not connected to Network Adapter when deploying from Horizon View
Date of Published:2017/05/23
VMware NSX for vSphere
Publishing Identity Firewall rule fails
Date of Published:2017/05/24
VMware vSAN
Understanding Congestion in vSAN
Date of Published:2017/05/22
vSAN node fails to enter the maintenance mode in current state
Date of Published:2017/05/23
Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 27th May 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware Support.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper