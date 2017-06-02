New VMware KB articles published for week ending 27th May 2017

VMware Workstation

“serial0: Unable to launch virtual printer proxy” error after upgrading Workstation Pro 12.5.5 to 12.5.6

Date of Published:2017/05/24

Cannot launch VMware Workstation on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 11

Date of Published:2017/05/22

VMware vRealize Automation

A Destroy operation on a cluster member prevents Scale Out/Scale In from working as expected in vRA

Date of Published:2017/05/23

Deployments with multiple load balancers incorrectly display load balancer virtual servers in vRA

Date of Published:2017/05/23

Unable to receive a bound property by the Windows CMD script at run time in vRA

Date of Published:2017/05/23

VMware vSphere Data Protection

Backup jobs fail to use HotAdd and fall back to NBD transport method

Date of Published:2017/05/25

VMware vCenter Server

Error: “Service-control failed. Error Failed to start vmon services.vmon-cli RC=1, stderr=Failed to start updatemgr services. Error: Operation timed out”

Date of Published:2017/05/24

VMware ESXi

ESXi host fails with PSOD “NOT_IMPLEMENTED bora/vmkernel/filesystems/devfs/devfs.c:2655”

Date of Published:2017/05/23

Registration/unregistration of third-party IO filter storage provider fails on a host

Date of Published:2017/05/26

VMware User Environment Manager

Folder redirection configured by UEM does not show the redirected location

Date of Published:2017/05/22

VMware Horizon View

Horizon Client cannot logon to Connection Server fails an error http error 505

Date of Published:2017/05/22

Supported Windows Versions for Remote Desktop Systems for Horizon Agent

Date of Published:2017/05/24

Virtual machines are not connected to Network Adapter when deploying from Horizon View

Date of Published:2017/05/23

VMware NSX for vSphere

Publishing Identity Firewall rule fails

Date of Published:2017/05/24

VMware vSAN

Understanding Congestion in vSAN

Date of Published:2017/05/22

vSAN node fails to enter the maintenance mode in current state

Date of Published:2017/05/23

