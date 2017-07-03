New VMware KB articles published for week ending 24th June 2017

vSphere ESXi

“Unable to set the network parameters

” error when deploying VCSA 6.5

Date Published: 2017/06/20

Cross-vCenter NFC Actions with offline Storage Migrations or Cloning and ‘Netstack’ with ‘TCP/IP Stack’

Date Published: 2017/06/19

ESXi loses network connectivity, and/or virtual machines experience network problems

Date Published: 2017/06/19

Palo Alto Networks 7.1.9 integration with NSX 6.2.4 and vSphere 6.0

Date Published: 2017/06/23

VMware NSX for vSphere

Palo Alto Networks 7.1.9 integration with NSX 6.2.4 and vSphere 6.0

Date Published: 2017/06/19

VMware vRealize Automation

Deleting existing Business Groups in vRealize Automation 7.x fails with ‘Remote Service Error’

Date Published: 2017/06/22

Horizon-workspace restart causes vRA services to fail in HA environment

Date Published: 2017/06/19

How to reset root password in vRA 7.x

Date Published: 2017/06/22

Upgrade to vRealize Automation 7.3 fails while running post-install scripts

Date Published: 2017/06/21

vRA 7.x Global Setting “DaysNotificationBeforeExpire” does not function properly

Date Published: 2017/06/19

XaaS requests fail with System Exception after upgrading vRA from 6.2.5 to 7.3

Date Published: 2017/06/19

VMware vSAN

Best practices for upgrading ESxi host in vSAN cluster

Date Published: 2017/06/19

How to remove a disk from a vSAN host

Date Published: 2017/06/19

Migrating virtual machines to vSAN from other clusters

Date Published: 2017/06/19

Slow performance observed in vSAN cluster

Date Published: 2017/06/19

Storage providers show offline in the vSphere Web Client

Date Published: 2017/06/19

vSAN Health Check reporting congestion

Date Published: 2017/06/19

vSAN health test fails on Performance Service

Date Published: 2017/06/19

vSAN host unable to enter maintenance mode using 3 node cluster

Date Published: 2017/06/19

VMware SDDC Manager

Collecting diagnostic information for VMware Cloud Foundation for Service Providers

Date Published: 2017/06/19

VMware Virtual Disk Development

Restoring single disk of the VM does not restore any data using hotadd mode

Date Published: 2017/06/19

