New VMware KB articles published for week ending 22nd April 2017

VMware ESXi

“AddVirtualMachine: VM ‘XX’ already registered” warnings keep logging into hostd.log

Published Date: 2017/04/18

Platform Erratum messages related to USB controller may be observed on Intel Platforms

Published Date: 2017/04/20

The DCUI sometimes displays less memory than is available on the ESXi host

Published Date: 2017/04/21

VMware EVO SDDC

How to reset the VRM root user password

Published Date: 2017/04/18

VMware Identity Manager

VMware Identity Manager Cloud Hosted IP Addresses Change

Published Date: 2017/04/21

VMware Integrated OpenStack

VIO CentOS 7 Cloud Image root password recovery

Published Date: 2017/04/17

VIO CentOS cloud image imported into glance does not obtain IP address after booting

Published Date: 2017/04/17

VMware NSX for vSphere

Guest Introspection USVM reports disk is full

Published Date: 2017/04/18

Renaming an NSX Edge Gateway or DLR can result in brief network outage when using HA mode

Published Date: 2017/04/18

Unchecking the Server certificate under Global configuration tab fails in NSX

Published Date: 2017/04/19

VMware vCenter Server

Enhanced Authentication plugin 6.5 fails with 6.0 CIP’s installed on vCenter Server 6.5

Published Date: 2017/04/21

VMware vCenter Server Appliance

VCSA 6.5 fails to start with error: Failed to start file system check on /dev/disk…

Published Date: 2017/04/17

VMware vSAN

Supported upgrade paths for vSAN 6.6

Published Date: 2017/04/17

