New VMware KB articles published for week ending 22nd April 2017

VMware ESXi
“AddVirtualMachine: VM ‘XX’ already registered” warnings keep logging into hostd.log
Published Date: 2017/04/18
Platform Erratum messages related to USB controller may be observed on Intel Platforms
Published Date: 2017/04/20
The DCUI sometimes displays less memory than is available on the ESXi host
Published Date: 2017/04/21
VMware EVO SDDC
How to reset the VRM root user password
Published Date: 2017/04/18
VMware Identity Manager
VMware Identity Manager Cloud Hosted IP Addresses Change
Published Date: 2017/04/21
VMware Integrated OpenStack
VIO CentOS 7 Cloud Image root password recovery
Published Date: 2017/04/17
VIO CentOS cloud image imported into glance does not obtain IP address after booting
Published Date: 2017/04/17
VMware NSX for vSphere
Guest Introspection USVM reports disk is full
Published Date: 2017/04/18
Renaming an NSX Edge Gateway or DLR can result in brief network outage when using HA mode
Published Date: 2017/04/18
Unchecking the Server certificate under Global configuration tab fails in NSX
Published Date: 2017/04/19
VMware vCenter Server
Enhanced Authentication plugin 6.5 fails with 6.0 CIP’s installed on vCenter Server 6.5
Published Date: 2017/04/21
VMware vCenter Server Appliance
VCSA 6.5 fails to start with error: Failed to start file system check on /dev/disk…
Published Date: 2017/04/17
VMware vSAN
Supported upgrade paths for vSAN 6.6
Published Date: 2017/04/17
