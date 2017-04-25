Home Cloud Computing New VMware KB articles published for week ending 22nd April 2017

New VMware KB articles published for week ending 22nd April 2017

New VMware KB articles published for week ending 22nd April 2017
VMware ESXi

“AddVirtualMachine: VM ‘XX’ already registered” warnings keep logging into hostd.log
Published Date: 2017/04/18
Platform Erratum messages related to USB controller may be observed on Intel Platforms
Published Date: 2017/04/20
The DCUI sometimes displays less memory than is available on the ESXi host
Published Date: 2017/04/21

VMware EVO SDDC

How to reset the VRM root user password
Published Date: 2017/04/18

VMware Identity Manager

VMware Identity Manager Cloud Hosted IP Addresses Change
Published Date: 2017/04/21

VMware Integrated OpenStack

VIO CentOS 7 Cloud Image root password recovery
Published Date: 2017/04/17
VIO CentOS cloud image imported into glance does not obtain IP address after booting
Published Date: 2017/04/17

VMware NSX for vSphere

Guest Introspection USVM reports disk is full
Published Date: 2017/04/18
Renaming an NSX Edge Gateway or DLR can result in brief network outage when using HA mode
Published Date: 2017/04/18
Unchecking the Server certificate under Global configuration tab fails in NSX
Published Date: 2017/04/19

VMware vCenter Server

Enhanced Authentication plugin 6.5 fails with 6.0 CIP’s installed on vCenter Server 6.5
Published Date: 2017/04/21

VMware vCenter Server Appliance

VCSA 6.5 fails to start with error: Failed to start file system check on /dev/disk…
Published Date: 2017/04/17

VMware vSAN

Supported upgrade paths for vSAN 6.6
Published Date: 2017/04/17

