New VMware KB articles published for week ending 1st July 2017
VMware NSX for vSphere
Guest Introspection for NSX – Licensing
Date Published: 2017/06/26
NSX Manager high CPU utilization triggered by many simultaneous vMotion tasks
Date Published: 2017/06/26
No flows shown in Flow Monitoring of VM
Date Published: 2017/06/26
Upgrade,redeploy and deleting an NSX Edge fails
Date Published: 2017/06/26
NSX Host vsfwd agent intermittent connection fail with NSX manager
Date Published: 2017/06/29
EAM VIB URL points to incorrect vCenter Server name or IP
Date Published: 2017/06/27
NSX Guest Introspection pre-requisites
Date Published: 2017/06/29
“eam-snapshot” snapshot on Service VMs
Date Published: 2017/06/29
Limitation of renaming Partner Service VMs
Date Published: 2017/06/29
VMware vRealize Orchestrator
Collecting vRO log bundle using command line from vRO 7.x appliance
Date Published: 2017/06/26
VMware vCenter Server Appliance
Client Integration Plugin (CIP) issues with deploying an AVF/OVA, file transfer, and VCSA deployment from Internet Explorer
Date Published: 2017/06/26
Upgrading vCenter Server Appliance from 6.0 to 6.5 results in an error: “Unable to detect appliance type”
Date Published: 2017/06/28
VMware vCenter Server
DRS migrates VMs when the cluster appears/shows balanced after upgrade to vCenter 6.0 U3 or 6.5
Date Published: 2017/06/26
Cannot deploy an OVF in vCenter 6.5.0b (build 5178943) and later
Date Published: 2017/06/29
Staging the patches fails with error “The host returns esxupdate error code:99” on ESXi host 6.x
Date Published: 2017/06/27
VMware Virtual Disk Development
VDDK restore may fail with connection time out error if “vixDiskLib.nfc.ReadTimeoutMs” flag is set to a higher value
Date Published: 2017/06/27
VMware vRealize Orchestrator
Unable to access vRealize Orchestrator control center page with “HTTP error 404”
Date Published: 2017/06/27
VMware ESXi
VMware Response to CVE-2017-1000364, CVE-2017-1000366, CVE-2017-1000367, and CVE-2017-1000376: ‘The Stack Clash’ privilege escalation vulnerabilities
Date Published: 2017/06/28
Serial and Parallel Ports are not visible after Upgrading VMware Virtual Hardware version to 11
Date Published: 2017/06/28
ESXi host crashes PSOD with nv_interrupt_handler
Date Published: 2017/06/27
VMware vCloud Networking and Security
Removing vCNS/vShield Manager from your environment
Date Published: 2017/06/27
VMware vRealize Business Advanced
Public Cloud Comparison fails with “System is unable to process the request at this time due to some internal error. Please reload the page or try again later.”
Date Published: 2017/06/28
Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 1st July 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware Support.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper A great user experience is key for the success of any Citrix/VDI initiative. To ensure user satisfaction and productivity, Citrix administrators should monitor the user experience proactively, detect times when users are likely to be seeing slowness, pinpoint the cause of such issues and initiate corrective actions to quickly […]
Share this:
‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper
VMware AirWatch Windows 10 Unified Endpoint Management Reviewer’s Guide
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report