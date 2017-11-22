New VMware KB articles published for week ending 19th November 2017
VMware ESXi
HPE SimpliVity Stretched Cluster Technical Overview
2017/11/14
Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 7.x in guest storage, high availability, and disaster recovery support (Partner Verified and Supported)
2017/11/15
VMware vCenter Server
End of General Support for vSphere 5.5
2017/11/16
VMware SDDC Manager
Bringup or Workload Domain operations fail in VMware Cloud Foundation 2.2 on backup or restore of ESXi hosts sub-tasks.
2017/11/17
VMware Cloud Foundation 2.2.0.1 cannot be applied to non-management Workload Domains
2017/11/18
VMware Horizon
Tech Preview Support for VMware Horizon 7.3.1 and Windows 10 1709 Semi-Annual Channel (SAC) Guest OS
2017/11/18
My VMware
How to search for account information and contact Super user for access in My VMware
2017/11/18
Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 19th November 2017 – Support Insider
Via the fine folks at VMware Support.
Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:
Be the First to Comment!