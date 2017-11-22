New VMware KB articles published for week ending 19th November 2017

VMware ESXi

HPE SimpliVity Stretched Cluster Technical Overview

2017/11/14

Veritas InfoScale Enterprise 7.x in guest storage, high availability, and disaster recovery support (Partner Verified and Supported)

2017/11/15

VMware vCenter Server

End of General Support for vSphere 5.5

2017/11/16

VMware SDDC Manager

Bringup or Workload Domain operations fail in VMware Cloud Foundation 2.2 on backup or restore of ESXi hosts sub-tasks.

2017/11/17

VMware Cloud Foundation 2.2.0.1 cannot be applied to non-management Workload Domains

2017/11/18

VMware Horizon

Tech Preview Support for VMware Horizon 7.3.1 and Windows 10 1709 Semi-Annual Channel (SAC) Guest OS

2017/11/18

My VMware

How to search for account information and contact Super user for access in My VMware

2017/11/18

Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 19th November 2017 – Support Insider

Via the fine folks at VMware Support.