New VMware KB articles published for week ending 15th April 2017
VMware App Volumes
Windows 10 Start menu does not work when a Writable Volume is attached
Published Date: 2017/04/11
Outlook Search Indexing with App Volumes
Published Date: 2017/04/10
VMware ESXi
Host client throws Unhandled exception: Error: [$rootScope:inprog] http://errors.angularjs.org/1.3.2/$rootScope/inprog?p0=%24digest
Published Date: 2017/04/11
VMware Horizon Client
Remote desktop resolution is not consistent with custom display mode resolution
Published Date: 2017/04/13
VMware NSX for vSphere
Distributed Firewall (DFW) packets hitting Default Rule instead of previous Rule allowing/blocking designated traffic
Published Date: 2017/04/12
VMware SDDC Manager
After a hardware failure, no hardware details are displayed in the SDDC Manager UI
Published Date: 2017/04/11
VMware vCenter Server
Workaround for BlazeDS CVE-2017-5641 for vCenter Server 6.0
Published Date: 2017/04/12
Workaround for BlazeDS CVE-2017-5641 for vCenter Server 6.5
Published Date: 2017/04/12
VMware vRealize Configuration Manager
No impact on vRealize Configuration Manager security bulletins due to update in Microsoft identifier and location of the associated content
Published Date: 2017/04/13
VMware vRealize Operations Manager
Collection Failed for Management Pack for AWS in vRealize Operations Manager 6.x
Published Date: 2017/04/12
NSX 3.5 adapter instances does not collect data in vRealize Operations Manager 6.4
Published Date: 2017/04/11
Unable to Delete Notification Rules from Cassandra in vRealize Operations Manager 6.1 and Up
Published Date: 2017/04/12
VMware vSAN
vSAN proactive rebalance
Published Date: 2017/04/12
Snapshot commit task while vSAN 5.5 owner abdication is in progress results in virtual machine crash
Published Date: 2017/04/12
VMware vSphere Integrated Containers
Docker: Failed to write to image store with error “read: connection reset by peer”
Published Date: 2017/04/10
