Home Applications New VMware KB articles published for week ending 12/24/16

New VMware KB articles published for week ending 12/24/16

0
New VMware KB articles published for week ending 12/24/16
0
VMware-Feature-Image.png
now viewing

New VMware KB articles published for week ending 12/24/16

1482416235_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation - Bring Up the Management Domain

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: Automation can Pose Uncalculated Risks, Use Automation Wisely!

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Securely Configuring IPMI/LOM on NetScaler

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: PVS Provisioning for Linux VDA is Now Tech Preview!

Redhat Feature Image
now playing

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 is here! So what’s new?

HP Enterprise Feature Image
now playing

#Dare2Compare with the HPE Hyper Converged 380

Veeam Feature Image
now playing

Migrating to the cloud – plan and strategy

gartner
now playing

Gartner: Why your AI will mean Artificial Indifference

Redhat Feature Image
now playing

KeyBank Goes Cloud-Native, Builds a DevOps Practice and Chooses Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Flexera Feature Image
now playing

Flexera Software Launches App Portal 2016, Extending Software Asset Management to Improve User Experience, Save Money and Reduce Audit Risk

VMware ESXi
Performing a vMotion of a virtual machine fails with the error: Failed to write checkpoint data (offset 75485184, size 16384): Limit exceeded. (2143843)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch Release ESXi550-201612001 (2147788)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612401-BG: Updates esx-base (2147789)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612402-BG: Updates esx-tboot (2147790)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612101-SG: Updates esx-base (2147791)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi-5.5, ESXi-5.5.0-20161201001s-standard (2147792)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161201001s-no-tools (2147795)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161204001-standard (2147798)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161204001-no-tools (2147799)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612102-SG: Updates esx-ui (2148194)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
Backup solutions fail to backup the VM during a vMotion and displays .vmx path instead of VM name (2148378)
Date Published: 12/21/2016
How to access DCUI/Console of ESXi using ALT+F Keys (2148363)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
VC/hostd/vmx are out of sync when using vCloud Director (2146877)
Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware Horizon
Upgrading View Composer fails with database cannot be found or connection cannot be established (2147517)
Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware Site Recovery Manager
SRM service fails with the error: “Deserialize failed for data item” during upgrade (2147921)
Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware User Environment Manager
Elements of IE web pages not functioning when IE Settings and Active Setup are captured in UEM (2147523)
Date Published: 12/22/2016
Whitelist blocked applications for the UEM Application Profiler (2148322)
Date Published: 12/20/2016
Configuring advanced UEM settings in NoAD mode (2148324)
Date Published: 12/20/2016

VMware vCenter Server
Upgrading from vCenter Server 6.0 Update 2 to Update 2a fails on VCSServiceManager with error code ‘1603’ (2148327)
Date Published: 12/21/2016
Slow vCenter behaviour due to vapi endpoint memory leak (2148355)
Date Published: 12/21/2016

VMware vCenter Server Appliance
Stage 2 of Platform Services Controller (PSC) Appliance 6.5 installation fails with ‘Services might not be working as expected’ (2148354)
Date Published: 12/22/2016
ESXi 6.5 not populated when exporting a support bundle in the Web Client (2148382)
Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware vCenter Site Recovery Manager
Windows user account is locked when Site Recovery Manager service is running (2147695)
Date Published: 12/23/2016

VMware Virtual Disk Development
Backup process fails while restoring virtual machine (2148333)
Date Published: 12/23/2016
VDDK crashes while trying to open disk using VixDiskLib_OpenEx (2148392)
Date Published: 12/22/2016

VMware vRealize Automation
Container related errors occurs after restarting one or more clustered vRA nodes (2148212)
Date Published: 12/22/2016

VMware vRealize Orchestrator
Exception “ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException” when using the IaaS plugin for vRO (2148061)
Date Published: 12/21/2016

VMware vSphere Replication
vSphere Replication plug-in does not appear on the WebClient post reinstallation (2147448)
Date Published: 12/22/2016

Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 12/24/16 – KB Digest

via the fine folks at VMware Support.

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Desktop
Development
Management
Monitoring
User Management
VMware
VMware VMware is the leader in virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions that enable businesses to thrive in the Cloud Era. Customers rely on VMware to help them transform the way they build, deliver and consume Information Technology resources in a manner that is evolutionary and based on their specific needs. With 2013 revenues of $5.21 billion, VMware has more than 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices throughout the world and can be found online at www.vmware.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

        read more
        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482417732_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Nano Server Deployment Option in Windows Server 2016

          1482350537_maxresdefault.jpg

          Can your IT admin survive in an environment without flexibility?

          1482416235_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: VMware Cloud Foundation – Bring Up the Management Domain

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!