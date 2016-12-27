New VMware KB articles published for week ending 12/24/16

VMware ESXi

Performing a vMotion of a virtual machine fails with the error: Failed to write checkpoint data (offset 75485184, size 16384): Limit exceeded. (2143843)

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch Release ESXi550-201612001 (2147788)

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612401-BG: Updates esx-base (2147789)

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612402-BG: Updates esx-tboot (2147790)

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612101-SG: Updates esx-base (2147791)

VMware ESXi-5.5, ESXi-5.5.0-20161201001s-standard (2147792)

VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161201001s-no-tools (2147795)

VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161204001-standard (2147798)

VMware ESXi-5.5, Patch ESXi-5.5.0-20161204001-no-tools (2147799)

VMware ESXi 5.5, Patch ESXi550-201612102-SG: Updates esx-ui (2148194)

Backup solutions fail to backup the VM during a vMotion and displays .vmx path instead of VM name (2148378)

How to access DCUI/Console of ESXi using ALT+F Keys (2148363)

VC/hostd/vmx are out of sync when using vCloud Director (2146877)

VMware Horizon

Upgrading View Composer fails with database cannot be found or connection cannot be established (2147517)

VMware Site Recovery Manager

SRM service fails with the error: “Deserialize failed for data item” during upgrade (2147921)

VMware User Environment Manager

Elements of IE web pages not functioning when IE Settings and Active Setup are captured in UEM (2147523)

Whitelist blocked applications for the UEM Application Profiler (2148322)

Configuring advanced UEM settings in NoAD mode (2148324)

VMware vCenter Server

Upgrading from vCenter Server 6.0 Update 2 to Update 2a fails on VCSServiceManager with error code ‘1603’ (2148327)

Slow vCenter behaviour due to vapi endpoint memory leak (2148355)

VMware vCenter Server Appliance

Stage 2 of Platform Services Controller (PSC) Appliance 6.5 installation fails with ‘Services might not be working as expected’ (2148354)

ESXi 6.5 not populated when exporting a support bundle in the Web Client (2148382)

VMware vCenter Site Recovery Manager

Windows user account is locked when Site Recovery Manager service is running (2147695)

VMware Virtual Disk Development

Backup process fails while restoring virtual machine (2148333)

VDDK crashes while trying to open disk using VixDiskLib_OpenEx (2148392)

VMware vRealize Automation

Container related errors occurs after restarting one or more clustered vRA nodes (2148212)

VMware vRealize Orchestrator

Exception “ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException” when using the IaaS plugin for vRO (2148061)

VMware vSphere Replication

vSphere Replication plug-in does not appear on the WebClient post reinstallation (2147448)

