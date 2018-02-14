New VMware KB articles published for week ending 11th February 2018

VMware vRealize Operations for Published Applications

V4PA Broker agent utility controller credentials entries get removed

Date Published:2018/2/5

VMware ESXi

Windows Server version 1709 crashes or restarts automatically when hot adding vCPU

Date Published:2018/2/5

16.04 VM (from .ova file) hangs at “non blocking pool is initialized” during booting

Date Published:2018/2/6

VMware Tools

‘VMware Tools user service’ generates a core file every time when started

Date Published:2018/2/6

VMware VSAN

Updating ‘ClomRepairDelay’ value if compression/deduplication is enabled in vSAN

Date Published:2018/2/6



Issues with Custom Certificates from vSAN 6.5 onwards

Date Published:2018/2/7

VMware Horizon



clipboard don’t work correctly on seamless window applications from different farm

Date Published:2018/2/7

VMware vCloud Director for Service Provider

How to configure owner for system user initiated jobs

Date Published:2018/2/8

Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 11th February 2018 – Support Insider

Via the fine folks at VMware!