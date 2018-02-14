New VMware KB articles published for week ending 11th February 2018
VMware vRealize Operations for Published Applications
V4PA Broker agent utility controller credentials entries get removed
Date Published:2018/2/5
VMware ESXi
Windows Server version 1709 crashes or restarts automatically when hot adding vCPU
Date Published:2018/2/5
16.04 VM (from .ova file) hangs at “non blocking pool is initialized” during booting
Date Published:2018/2/6
VMware Tools
‘VMware Tools user service’ generates a core file every time when started
Date Published:2018/2/6
VMware VSAN
Updating ‘ClomRepairDelay’ value if compression/deduplication is enabled in vSAN
Date Published:2018/2/6
Issues with Custom Certificates from vSAN 6.5 onwards
Date Published:2018/2/7
VMware Horizon
clipboard don’t work correctly on seamless window applications from different farm
Date Published:2018/2/7
VMware vCloud Director for Service Provider
How to configure owner for system user initiated jobs
Date Published:2018/2/8
