New VMware KB articles published for week ending 10th June 2017:

VMware App Volumes

When running background jobs, errors may occur

Date of Published: 2017/06/06

VMware ESXi

ESXi 6.5 Host Fails With a Purple Screen Diagnostic, Indicating That CPU XX / World XXXXXX Tried to Re-Acquire a Lock

Date of Published: 2017/06/06

“ACPI Warning: 32/64X length mismatch….” message in ESXi VMkernel log

Date of Published: 2017/06/06

/Power/PerfBias defaults to 4294967294 and cannot be changed on ESXi 6.5 Hosts

Date of Published: 2017/06/06

Unable to increase datastore using the vSphere Web Client

Date of Published: 2017/06/06

VMware Horizon

Cannot browse OU during virtual desktop pool customization

Date of Published:2017/06/07

Higher contrast color in remote desktops when H.264 is enabled in Horizon Client for Windows

Date of Published:2017/06/07

Horizon Client for Android is not compatible with Samsung Chromebook Plus Model XE510C24

Date of Published:2017/06/07

Horizon Client printer redirection feature consumes too much memory on Windows 10 Creators client

Date of Published:2017/06/07

In Enterprise Center, user cannot reserve any Virtual Machine

Date of Published:2017/06/05

VMware NSX for vSphere

“Guest Introspection Service is not ready” error in Guest Introspection service deployment

Date of Published: 2017/06/09

NSX Edge hangs with /var/log partition at 100% disk usage

Date of Published: 2017/06/09

NSX Manager detecting duplicate of it’s own IP

Date of Published: 2017/06/09

VMware User Environment Manager

How to roam Windows 10 Start Menu layout

Date of Published: 2017/06/07

VMware vCloud Director

Adding Distributed Firewall and Advanced Networking Services rights using the API in vCloud Director 8.20

Date of Published: 2017/06/05

VMware vRealize Operations Manager

vRealize Operations Manager 6.6 Sizing Guidelines

Date of Published: 2017/06/07

Removing the vRealize Operations Manager Plugin from vSphere After Upgrading to 6.6

Date of Published: 2017/06/05

VMware vRealize Automation

Puppet Configuration Management item is not available for use in vRealize Automation 7.3 Blueprints

Date of Published: 2017/06/08

VMware vRealize Infrastructure Navigator

Postgres Does Not Start After Applying the Security Patch for vRealize Infrastructure Navigator

Date of Published: 2017/06/09

VMware vSAN

bytesToSync values appear incorrectly for RAID5/6 objects

Date of Published: 2017/06/05

Controller firmware health check warning if multiple firmware versions are supported

Date of Published: 2017/06/05

False Alarm for the vSAN Health Check ‘All hosts have a Virtual SAN vmknic configured’

Date of Published: 2017/06/05

SSD congestion might cause multiple virtual machines to become unresponsive

Date of Published: 2017/06/05

Troubleshooting vSAN Witness Node Isolation

Date of Published: 2017/06/08

Using objtool on a vSAN witness host might cause an ESXi host to fail with a Purple Screen Of Death

Date of Published: 2017/06/05

vSAN Datastores are inaccessible in vSphere 6.0 update 2 and update 3

Date of Published: 2017/06/05

Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 10th June 2017 – Support Insider

via the fine folks at VMware Support.