New VMware KB Articles Published for Week-Ending 10th June 2017
New VMware KB articles published for week ending 10th June 2017:
VMware App Volumes
When running background jobs, errors may occur
Date of Published: 2017/06/06
VMware ESXi
ESXi 6.5 Host Fails With a Purple Screen Diagnostic, Indicating That CPU XX / World XXXXXX Tried to Re-Acquire a Lock
Date of Published: 2017/06/06
“ACPI Warning: 32/64X length mismatch….” message in ESXi VMkernel log
Date of Published: 2017/06/06
/Power/PerfBias defaults to 4294967294 and cannot be changed on ESXi 6.5 Hosts
Date of Published: 2017/06/06
Unable to increase datastore using the vSphere Web Client
Date of Published: 2017/06/06
VMware Horizon
Cannot browse OU during virtual desktop pool customization
Date of Published:2017/06/07
Higher contrast color in remote desktops when H.264 is enabled in Horizon Client for Windows
Date of Published:2017/06/07
Horizon Client for Android is not compatible with Samsung Chromebook Plus Model XE510C24
Date of Published:2017/06/07
Horizon Client printer redirection feature consumes too much memory on Windows 10 Creators client
Date of Published:2017/06/07
In Enterprise Center, user cannot reserve any Virtual Machine
Date of Published:2017/06/05
VMware NSX for vSphere
“Guest Introspection Service is not ready” error in Guest Introspection service deployment
Date of Published: 2017/06/09
NSX Edge hangs with /var/log partition at 100% disk usage
Date of Published: 2017/06/09
NSX Manager detecting duplicate of it’s own IP
Date of Published: 2017/06/09
VMware User Environment Manager
How to roam Windows 10 Start Menu layout
Date of Published: 2017/06/07
VMware vCloud Director
Adding Distributed Firewall and Advanced Networking Services rights using the API in vCloud Director 8.20
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
VMware vRealize Operations Manager
vRealize Operations Manager 6.6 Sizing Guidelines
Date of Published: 2017/06/07
Removing the vRealize Operations Manager Plugin from vSphere After Upgrading to 6.6
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
VMware vRealize Automation
Puppet Configuration Management item is not available for use in vRealize Automation 7.3 Blueprints
Date of Published: 2017/06/08
VMware vRealize Infrastructure Navigator
Postgres Does Not Start After Applying the Security Patch for vRealize Infrastructure Navigator
Date of Published: 2017/06/09
VMware vSAN
bytesToSync values appear incorrectly for RAID5/6 objects
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
Controller firmware health check warning if multiple firmware versions are supported
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
False Alarm for the vSAN Health Check ‘All hosts have a Virtual SAN vmknic configured’
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
SSD congestion might cause multiple virtual machines to become unresponsive
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
Troubleshooting vSAN Witness Node Isolation
Date of Published: 2017/06/08
Using objtool on a vSAN witness host might cause an ESXi host to fail with a Purple Screen Of Death
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
vSAN Datastores are inaccessible in vSphere 6.0 update 2 and update 3
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
Read the entire article here, New KB articles published for week ending 10th June 2017 – Support Insider
via the fine folks at VMware Support.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published