New VMware KB Articles Published for Week-Ending 10th June 2017

New VMware KB Articles Published for Week-Ending 10th June 2017
New VMware KB articles published for week ending 10th June 2017:

VMware App Volumes

When running background jobs, errors may occur
Date of Published: 2017/06/06

VMware ESXi

ESXi 6.5 Host Fails With a Purple Screen Diagnostic, Indicating That CPU XX / World XXXXXX Tried to Re-Acquire a Lock
Date of Published: 2017/06/06
“ACPI Warning: 32/64X length mismatch….” message in ESXi VMkernel log
Date of Published: 2017/06/06
/Power/PerfBias defaults to 4294967294 and cannot be changed on ESXi 6.5 Hosts
Date of Published: 2017/06/06
Unable to increase datastore using the vSphere Web Client
Date of Published: 2017/06/06

VMware Horizon

Cannot browse OU during virtual desktop pool customization
Date of Published:2017/06/07
Higher contrast color in remote desktops when H.264 is enabled in Horizon Client for Windows
Date of Published:2017/06/07
Horizon Client for Android is not compatible with Samsung Chromebook Plus Model XE510C24
Date of Published:2017/06/07
Horizon Client printer redirection feature consumes too much memory on Windows 10 Creators client
Date of Published:2017/06/07
In Enterprise Center, user cannot reserve any Virtual Machine
Date of Published:2017/06/05

VMware NSX for vSphere

“Guest Introspection Service is not ready” error in Guest Introspection service deployment
Date of Published: 2017/06/09
NSX Edge hangs with /var/log partition at 100% disk usage 
Date of Published: 2017/06/09
NSX Manager detecting duplicate of it’s own IP 
Date of Published: 2017/06/09

VMware User Environment Manager

How to roam Windows 10 Start Menu layout
Date of Published: 2017/06/07

VMware vCloud Director

Adding Distributed Firewall and Advanced Networking Services rights using the API in vCloud Director 8.20
Date of Published: 2017/06/05

VMware vRealize Operations Manager

vRealize Operations Manager 6.6 Sizing Guidelines
Date of Published: 2017/06/07
Removing the vRealize Operations Manager Plugin from vSphere After Upgrading to 6.6
Date of Published: 2017/06/05

VMware vRealize Automation

Puppet Configuration Management item is not available for use in vRealize Automation 7.3 Blueprints
Date of Published: 2017/06/08

VMware vRealize Infrastructure Navigator

Postgres Does Not Start After Applying the Security Patch for vRealize Infrastructure Navigator
Date of Published: 2017/06/09

VMware vSAN

bytesToSync values appear incorrectly for RAID5/6 objects
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
Controller firmware health check warning if multiple firmware versions are supported
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
False Alarm for the vSAN Health Check ‘All hosts have a Virtual SAN vmknic configured’
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
SSD congestion might cause multiple virtual machines to become unresponsive
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
Troubleshooting vSAN Witness Node Isolation
Date of Published: 2017/06/08
Using objtool on a vSAN witness host might cause an ESXi host to fail with a Purple Screen Of Death
Date of Published: 2017/06/05
vSAN Datastores are inaccessible in vSphere 6.0 update 2 and update 3
Date of Published: 2017/06/05

Categories:
VMware
