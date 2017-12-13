New VMware KB articles published for week ending 10th December 2017
VMware NSX for vSphere
DLR ARP traffic is not suppressed as expected
Date Published: 2017/12/04
Rising VM System Security for VMware NSX 6.3.0, 6.2.4
Date Published: 2017/12/05
Stateless Host reboot results with the error: UserVars.RmqClientToken’ is invalid or exceeds the maximum number of characters permitted
Date Published: 2017/12/06
VMware SDK Support
Only one virtual SCSI adapter is used for hot-add during backup and subsequent concurrent backups use nbdssl
Date Published: 2017/12/04
VMware User Environment Manager
Migrating existing Local Profile folders content with Folder Redirection and User Environment Manager
Date Published: 2017/12/04
VMware Horizon DaaS On Premise Platform
VXLAN supportability in DaaS 7.0.x ( Copper )
Date Published: 2017/12/06
VMware vSphere
Guest operating systems which support virtual NVDIMM
Date Published: 2017/12/06
