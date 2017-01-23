New VMware KB articles published for week ending 01/14/17
VMware vCenter Orchestrator API
vRO REST API authorization using Oauth2.0 Authentication (2148518)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
VMware vCenter Orchestrator Appliance
Error “UNLICENSED!” shows in vRealize Orchestrator Client when a license is applied (2148519)
Date Published: 1/9/2017
VMware vCenter Server
Migrating from vCenter Server 6.0 to VCSA 6.5 fails with the error: unquoted carriage return found in data (2148219)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
Error-“Logon failure: the user has not been granted the requested logon type at this computer” (2148054)
Date Published: 1/9/2017
VMware vCenter Server Appliance
Logging in to the vCenter Server Appliance fails with the error “Failed to authenticate user” (2147174)
Date Published: 1/12/2017
“No hosts data available” error in the Hardware Status tab after upgrading to vCenter Server 6.5 (2148520)
Date Published: 1/12/2017
My VMware
Locating the Entitlement Account number for new orders (2148565)
Date Published: 1/13/2017
VMware App Volumes
AppVolumes Writables and Nested Groups (2148426)
Date Published: 1/10/2017
VMware ESXi
Unable to rename the iSCSI initiator on the ESXi host” (2146492)
Date Published: 1/10/2017
OSPF stops sending Hello packets when IGMP snooping enabled(2147922)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
Increasing the size of an existing virtual disk fails with the error:The disk extend operation failed: <Reason> (2148366)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
Changing the Storage Policy of a VM fails with error: The scheduling parameter change failed (2148490)
Date Published: 1/13/2017
FCoE Boot from SAN (BFS) Limitations for uEFI BIOS (2148531)
Date Published: 1/12/2017
Keyboard layout does not apply to secondary keyboard (2148556)
Date Published: 1/13/2017
ESXi host fails with the error: PANIC bora/vmkernel/main/dlmalloc.c:xxxx – Corruption in dlmalloc (2147888)
Date Published: 1/10/2017
ESXi host fails with a PSOD #PF Exception 14 after NVIDIA spinlock allocation failure (2145707)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
UEFI Secure Boot with vSphere Auto Deploy (2148532)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
VMware vRealize Automation
Pairing vRealize Automation adapter version 2.1.4 fails in vRealize Operations Manager (2148414)
Date Published: 1/12/2017
VMware vRealize Log Insight
No events, tasks and alarms are received from vCenter in Log Insight 3.6 (2147969)
Date Published: 1/13/2017
Outage or performance degradation in vRealize Log Insight (2148280)
Date Published: 1/10/2017
VMware vRealize Network Insight
VMware vRealize Network Insight 3.2.0, Patch P1-201612160001 (2148516)
Date Published: 1/9/2017
VMware vRealize Operations Manager
Repair accidental corruption of persistence.properties (2142107)
Date Published: 1/12/2017
Missing relationships between sessions and virtual machines in vRealize Operations Manager 6.x (2148192)
Date Published: 1/10/2017
Management pack for storage devices fails to register Fabric CIM Server in vRealize Operations Manager (2148234)
Date Published: 1/12/2017
Remote Collector fails to stay connected in vRealize Operations Manager 6.2.x (2148394)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
Enable (Force) listed for EPOPs metric in vRealize Operations Manager (2148413)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
VMware vRealize Operations Manager
Logs cause remote collector to run out of disk space (2144249)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
VMware vRealize Orchestrator
vCO plugin error in vCO Inventory Edge (2148554)
Date Published: 1/13/2017
VMware vSAN
Understanding the Proactive Storage Stress Test for vSAN (2147074)
Date Published: 1/13/2017
ESXi host fails to rejoin VMware vSAN cluster following reboot (2148122)
Date Published: 1/11/2017
