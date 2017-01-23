New VMware KB articles published for week ending 01/14/17

VMware vCenter Orchestrator API

vRO REST API authorization using Oauth2.0 Authentication (2148518)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

VMware vCenter Orchestrator Appliance

Error “UNLICENSED!” shows in vRealize Orchestrator Client when a license is applied (2148519)

Date Published: 1/9/2017

VMware vCenter Server

Migrating from vCenter Server 6.0 to VCSA 6.5 fails with the error: unquoted carriage return found in data (2148219)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

Error-“Logon failure: the user has not been granted the requested logon type at this computer” (2148054)

Date Published: 1/9/2017

VMware vCenter Server Appliance

Logging in to the vCenter Server Appliance fails with the error “Failed to authenticate user” (2147174)

Date Published: 1/12/2017

“No hosts data available” error in the Hardware Status tab after upgrading to vCenter Server 6.5 (2148520)

Date Published: 1/12/2017

My VMware

Locating the Entitlement Account number for new orders (2148565)

Date Published: 1/13/2017

VMware App Volumes

AppVolumes Writables and Nested Groups (2148426)

Date Published: 1/10/2017

VMware ESXi

Unable to rename the iSCSI initiator on the ESXi host” (2146492)

Date Published: 1/10/2017

OSPF stops sending Hello packets when IGMP snooping enabled(2147922)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

Increasing the size of an existing virtual disk fails with the error:The disk extend operation failed: <Reason> (2148366)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

Changing the Storage Policy of a VM fails with error: The scheduling parameter change failed (2148490)

Date Published: 1/13/2017

FCoE Boot from SAN (BFS) Limitations for uEFI BIOS (2148531)

Date Published: 1/12/2017

Keyboard layout does not apply to secondary keyboard (2148556)

Date Published: 1/13/2017

ESXi host fails with the error: PANIC bora/vmkernel/main/dlmalloc.c:xxxx – Corruption in dlmalloc (2147888)

Date Published: 1/10/2017

ESXi host fails with a PSOD #PF Exception 14 after NVIDIA spinlock allocation failure (2145707)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

UEFI Secure Boot with vSphere Auto Deploy (2148532)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

VMware vRealize Automation

Pairing vRealize Automation adapter version 2.1.4 fails in vRealize Operations Manager (2148414)

Date Published: 1/12/2017

VMware vRealize Log Insight

No events, tasks and alarms are received from vCenter in Log Insight 3.6 (2147969)

Date Published: 1/13/2017

Outage or performance degradation in vRealize Log Insight (2148280)

Date Published: 1/10/2017

VMware vRealize Network Insight

VMware vRealize Network Insight 3.2.0, Patch P1-201612160001 (2148516)

Date Published: 1/9/2017

VMware vRealize Operations Manager

Repair accidental corruption of persistence.properties (2142107)

Date Published: 1/12/2017

Missing relationships between sessions and virtual machines in vRealize Operations Manager 6.x (2148192)

Date Published: 1/10/2017

Management pack for storage devices fails to register Fabric CIM Server in vRealize Operations Manager (2148234)

Date Published: 1/12/2017

Remote Collector fails to stay connected in vRealize Operations Manager 6.2.x (2148394)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

Enable (Force) listed for EPOPs metric in vRealize Operations Manager (2148413)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

Logs cause remote collector to run out of disk space (2144249)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

VMware vRealize Orchestrator

vCO plugin error in vCO Inventory Edge (2148554)

Date Published: 1/13/2017

VMware vSAN

Understanding the Proactive Storage Stress Test for vSAN (2147074)

Date Published: 1/13/2017

ESXi host fails to rejoin VMware vSAN cluster following reboot (2148122)

Date Published: 1/11/2017

