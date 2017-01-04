Home Cloud Computing New VMware KB articles published for week ending 01/03/17

New VMware KB articles published for week ending 01/03/17

New VMware KB articles published for week ending 01/03/17
VMware Horizon
Cannot reconnect to allocated View Desktop when using USB redirection (2148409)
Date Published: 12/28/2016

VMware Horizon Air Hybrid-Mode
When you use the maximum number of DHCP addresses available, the system improperly reports capacity (2146068)
Date Published: 12/31/2016

VMware Integrated OpenStack
VMware Integrated OpenStack new instance fail to get DHCP when using a new NSX Edge (2148198)
Date Published: 12/29/2016
Configuring and troubleshooting Load Balancing as a Service in Integrated Openstack 3.0 (2147657)
Date Published: 12/28/2016

VMware vCenter Server
cloud.uuid remains in the cloned vmx file after cloning the vCloud Director system (2146488)
Date Published: 12/30/2016
Error “503 Service Unavailable” when vCenter Server installed on Windows Server 2016 (2148380)
Date Published: 12/26/2016

VMware vCenter Site Recovery Manager
SRM service fails with the error: The multi-part identifier “TMP.mo_id” could not be bound (2148245)
Date Published: 12/29/2016

VMware vCloud Director for Service Provider
Logging in to vCloud Director using LDAP with Kerberos fails (2147599)
Date Published: 12/28/2016

VMware vRealize Business for Cloud Standard
vRealize Business cost calculation is in red due to a snapshot creation failure (2145614)
Date Published: 12/30/2016

VMware vRealize Code Stream
vRealize Code Stream 2.2 Hot Fix 1 (2148339)
Date Published: 1/1/2017

VMware vRealize Configuration Manager
Error “An error occurred on the server when processing the URL. Please contact the system administrator” or “500 Internal Server Error” when adding or editing a scheduled job in vRealize Configuration Manager (2145430)
Date Published: 12/29/2016

VMware vRealize Log Insight
vCenter Server events tasks and alarms does not work in vRealize Log Insight 3.6 (2147868)
Date Published: 12/26/2016

VMware vRealize Orchestrator
How to enable remote debugging for workflow execution with vRO/ vRO smart client (2148402)
Date Published: 12/29/2016

VMware vSphere Replication
vSphere Replication takes 24 hours to start after removing a large number of hosts from the environment (2146504)
Date Published: 12/30/2016

