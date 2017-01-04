New VMware KB articles published for week ending 01/03/17

VMware Horizon

Cannot reconnect to allocated View Desktop when using USB redirection (2148409)

Date Published: 12/28/2016

VMware Horizon Air Hybrid-Mode

When you use the maximum number of DHCP addresses available, the system improperly reports capacity (2146068)

Date Published: 12/31/2016

VMware Integrated OpenStack

VMware Integrated OpenStack new instance fail to get DHCP when using a new NSX Edge (2148198)

Date Published: 12/29/2016

Configuring and troubleshooting Load Balancing as a Service in Integrated Openstack 3.0 (2147657)

Date Published: 12/28/2016

VMware vCenter Server

cloud.uuid remains in the cloned vmx file after cloning the vCloud Director system (2146488)

Date Published: 12/30/2016

Error “503 Service Unavailable” when vCenter Server installed on Windows Server 2016 (2148380)

Date Published: 12/26/2016

VMware vCenter Site Recovery Manager

SRM service fails with the error: The multi-part identifier “TMP.mo_id” could not be bound (2148245)

Date Published: 12/29/2016

VMware vCloud Director for Service Provider

Logging in to vCloud Director using LDAP with Kerberos fails (2147599)

Date Published: 12/28/2016

VMware vRealize Business for Cloud Standard

vRealize Business cost calculation is in red due to a snapshot creation failure (2145614)

Date Published: 12/30/2016

VMware vRealize Code Stream

vRealize Code Stream 2.2 Hot Fix 1 (2148339)

Date Published: 1/1/2017

VMware vRealize Configuration Manager

Error “An error occurred on the server when processing the URL. Please contact the system administrator” or “500 Internal Server Error” when adding or editing a scheduled job in vRealize Configuration Manager (2145430)

Date Published: 12/29/2016

VMware vRealize Log Insight

vCenter Server events tasks and alarms does not work in vRealize Log Insight 3.6 (2147868)

Date Published: 12/26/2016

VMware vRealize Orchestrator

How to enable remote debugging for workflow execution with vRO/ vRO smart client (2148402)

Date Published: 12/29/2016

VMware vSphere Replication

vSphere Replication takes 24 hours to start after removing a large number of hosts from the environment (2146504)

Date Published: 12/30/2016

