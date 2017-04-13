New Version of Citrix XenCenter for XenServer 7.1 and 7.0 – Video
Citrix XenServer team releases updated version of Citrix XenCenter.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
Citrix XenServer team releases updated version of Citrix XenCenter.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]
This is the core OS image that powers Windows IoT platform on Raspberry Pi 2 & 3. Windows 10 IoT Core is the smallest version of the Windows 10 editions that leverages the Windows 10 common core architecture. This edition enables building low-cost devices with fewer resources. Read the entire article here, Download Windows 10 […]
As you may remember, a few months ago, we released the latest version of Remote Desktop Manager. To answer the various interrogations of our users. We recently run a special webinar answering your RDM 12 questions featuring guest speaker, Microsoft MVP, author & industry analyst, Timothy Warner as well as Max Trottier and Maurice Cote […]