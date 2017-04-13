Home Data Center New Version of Citrix XenCenter for XenServer 7.1 and 7.0 – Video

New Version of Citrix XenCenter for XenServer 7.1 and 7.0 – Video

0
Citrix XenServer team releases updated version of Citrix XenCenter.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

