Home News New Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure Ensures Business Continuity That’s Fast, Easy-to-Use, Simple to Deploy and Affordable

New Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure Ensures Business Continuity That’s Fast, Easy-to-Use, Simple to Deploy and Affordable

0
New Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure Ensures Business Continuity That’s Fast, Easy-to-Use, Simple to Deploy and Affordable
0
  • Ensures business continuity: Enables enterprises to leverage Microsoft Azure for data recovery, eliminating the high cost of a dedicated recovery site
  • Elegantly simple to deploy: Simplifies recovery site configuration and deployment with a NEW Veeam PN – a complete solution for networking setup
  • Fast and easy to use: Seamlessly and securely migrates on-premises workloads to Microsoft Azure

 Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced the immediate availability of Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure with Veeam PN (Powered Network). This new, on-demand turnkey solution ensures Business Continuity that is fast, easy to use, simple to deploy and affordable. It includes the new FREE product, Veeam PN, an easy to use, light-weight software defined networking (SDN) solution to eliminate complicated VPN installation and simplify network configuration to create the ultimate recovery site on Microsoft Azure.

Businesses depend on IT to have a plan in place to maintain operations when disaster strikes or outages occur. According to Gartner, “although there’s no magic answer on how much impact downtime will have on your business, current industry surveys have shown that the average enterprise estimates an impact of approximately $5,600 for every minute of unplanned downtime in its primary computing environment.”[i] This adds up to over $300,000 per hour. Unfortunately, for many enterprises, backup and recovery contingencies are insufficient. For one thing, the cost of maintaining and supporting a remote recovery site for a mirrored system with duplicate hardware and software is prohibitive given the high capital expense. For another thing, backup and recovery is extremely labor-intensive and time-consuming.

Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure provides a simple, highly secure means to recover on-premises workloads to the public cloud. With Veeam Availability Suite, IT can automatically spin-up an Azure cloud instance, and securely connect the business to customers, partners, and employees regardless of their location, all without the cost of a redundant standby system. This complete, turn-key solution delivers cloud restore for Veeam backups, and is enhanced with Veeam PN, an easy-to-use, lightweight software defined networking (SDN) solution that simplifies network configuration and eliminates the need to set up a complex VPN to create a recovery site in Microsoft Azure. Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure with Veeam PN provides complete cloud-based data recovery to help organizations overcome the high capital expense and challenges of building and maintaining a remote recovery site.

“The last year was a terrible year for natural disasters around the world, from hurricanes and wildfires to earthquakes and floods,” said Danny Allan, Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam. “But while organizations have known they needed to prepare for any type of failure, setting up a redundant site has proved prohibitively expensive for many. With Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure, enterprise executives can sleep soundly, knowing that, if disaster strikes, the business will keep operating in the public cloud – without breaking the bank or taking up all of IT’s time.”

Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure with Veeam PN is designed to simplify and automate the setup of a recovery site in Microsoft Azure by reducing the complexity of VPN deployments. The solution provides complete cloud-based data recovery to help organizations overcome the high capital expense and challenges of building and maintaining a remote recovery site. Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure is designed for businesses of all sizes, including service providers. It provides seamless and secure networking between on-premises and Azure-based IT resources, and delivers easy-to-use and fully automated site-to-site network connectivity. For more information, please visit Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure and Veeam PN.

Supporting Quotes

“Veeam has continued to stand out as one of our top global partners by creating solutions like Veeam Recovery to Microsoft Azure. This new solution will help make it even easier for customers to leverage Microsoft Azure as a recovery site for their virtual and physical workloads.” – Tad Brockway, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Storage at Microsoft Corp.

“Organizations in many industries are eager to make greater use of today’s scalable and on-demand cloud services to enable more robust and cost-effective recovery, but they frequently struggle with coordinating the tasks such as network configuration that are required to get started and stay current over time. Solutions like Veeam Powered Network make it much easier for organizations take full advantage of public cloud for recovery more quickly and more comprehensively.” – Rick Villars, Vice President, Datacenter & Cloud research at IDC

“Being able to restore Veeam backups directly to Microsoft Azure lets us leverage Azure as another data center for DR. Making sure our MES system is available 24.7.365 is even easier.” – Arnold Keizer, System Administrator, Avebe Group

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has 53,000+ ProPartners and 282,000+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries.  To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

Categories:
News
Veeam
Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1515765131_maxresdefault.jpg

          VeeamON Forum UK 2017 Highlights

          Thank you to all our partners, customers, experts and IT pros who participated to our VeeamON Forum in London on October 12th 2017! We look forward to more great events in 2018! This video is from the fine folks at Veeam.

          read more
          1515721631_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler MAS Video: Application visibility and control in the cloud

          1515555128_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Office 365 Certificate Authentication in VMware Workspace ONE

          1516159933_maxresdefault.jpg

          Nutanix Video: European Solution Providers Leading With Nutanix

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video