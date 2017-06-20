New Veeam products Announced at VeeamON 2017
VeeamON 2017 was the birthplace for many important products and features that will shape Veeam’s strategy for delivering a seamless digital life experience to businesses across the world.
There are many new things coming to Veeam Availability Suite and Veeam Availability Platform, all of them designed to help organizations stay Always-On in multi-cloud environments. As always, Veeam innovated and delivers a complete range of functionalities to fit every data Availability need across virtual, physical or cloud environments.
The following are some of the most important announcements we made at VeeamON 2017.
Veeam Availability Suite v10
Veeam Availability Suite v10 is going to be huge, and it will be updated with several new features, including:
Read the entire article here, New Veeam products announced at VeeamON 2017
via the fine folks at Veeam Software
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published