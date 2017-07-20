Home Applications NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 1.5 – Beta review

Last week, Veeam released the beta version of the new Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 1.5. It promises a significant improvement over the previous version, starting from easier usability, better performance and improved scalability — all designed for service providers in mind. As usual, I took the new version for an early test run, and we wish to share with you what I found.

Note: As always with these early reviews, all the information we provide is not guaranteed to find its way into the final release. Therefore, reader discretion is advised.

As with the previous version, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 is still considered and deployed as a standalone backup product specifically developed and designed to protect the Microsoft Office 365 email system. It has new and improved architecture components to allow it to easily scale for large and multi-tenant deployments. The Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 server can be deployed on any Windows OS. The following specifications are recommended:

  • CPU: x64 processor
  • Memory: 4 GB
  • Disk: 500 MB for the installation
  • OS: Windows 7 or later
  • Architecture: Virtual or physical

A new component added to this latest version is the backup proxy. With the current Veeam Backup & Replication backup proxy, this newcomer to Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 is designed to optimize data processing and the first proxy will be deployed during the product installation. The backup proxy server requirements are:

Read the entire article here, NEW Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 1.5 – Beta review

via the fine folks at Veeam Software

