NEW Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 Released: The Biggest Release in Veeam’s 10-Year History Provides Centralized Data Management for Virtual, Physical and Multi-Cloud Workloads

Extends the industry leading VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper‑V data protection to deliver No.1 Availability for Any App, Any Data, across Any Cloud from a single “pane of glass”;

Enterprises can finally replace their legacy backup and eliminate data management siloes with a single Availability platform for multi-cloud enterprise;

Expands storage integrations with IBM and Lenovo in addition to the current strategic partnerships with HPE, Cisco, and NetApp, and introduces NEW Universal Storage API;

Enables NEW data management, analytics, and compliance reporting for physical and cloud-based workloads

Veeam® Software, the Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ innovator, today announced the immediate availability ofVeeam Availability Suite (VAS) 9.5 Update 3 (U3 ) , to extend comprehensive data management and ensure Availability for ALL workloads—virtual, physical, and cloud—centrally managed via a single Veeam “pane of glass.” With this breakthrough release, enterprises can now replace legacy backup offerings, which have hindered business transformation for so long, and ensure Availability across their enterprise with a single, consistent platform. As Veeam unveils the industry’s most comprehensive data protection and availability solution, they prove yet again that they are the clear market leader.

“Veeam recognized a decade ago that a more innovative approach to backup and Availability was needed, and delivered what quickly became the No. 1 VM Backup solution with unprecedented reliability and ease-of-use,” said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. “Since then, our customers have been clamoring for the same Veeam innovation for all their workloads so that they can ditch legacy backup solutions completely. It is our top customer request, and today we are delivering that making Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 the biggest release in Veeam’s 10-year history! In one, unified Veeam solution, customers can manage their entire environment – virtual, physical, or cloud – and ensure No. 1 Availability for any app, any data, any cloud.”

Indeed, with more than 267,000 customers in just ten years, and a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73 (over 2.5 times the industry average), Veeam’s solution has been wholly embraced – and customers can’t wait for this release.

“Our business has evolved exponentially over the past few years, and we have moved to a true multi-cloud environment which, until recently, was becoming a headache to manage. Veeam has made our life so much simpler as it provides a one-stop-shop for ensuring Always-On Availability, allowing us to get rid of inefficient legacy solutions. We don’t have to scramble trying to mix-and-match different offerings to protect workloads in different locations. With Veeam, we have total assurance under one umbrella solution,” said Mike Conjoice, Technical Lead at Bupa Dental UK, one of the largest providers in the UK’s dental market.

With this release Veeam is also including its Universal Storage API, a new storage interface that will allow Veeam to more rapidly support new storage integrations going forward, leading to superior backup performance, lower risk of data loss, and more rapid recovery. As a result, in Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3, the company is able to add integration with IBM Spectrum Virtualize, extending Veeam’s storage snapshot integration capabilities to IBM Storwize and any SAN Volume Controller based storage arrays, as well as to the Lenovo Storage V Series. This expansion of Veeam’s strategic partnership with IBM is in addition to current strategic partnerships with HPE, Cisco, and NetApp.

“Availability is both a customer expectation and a business requirement for organizations of all sizes in today’s data-driven marketplace,” said Kamran Amini, Executive Director Lenovo Server and Storage. “Veeam primary storage integration with Lenovo brings the market’s No. 1 Availability solutions to Lenovo V Series hybrid and all flash storage arrays. With V Series Integration and DS Series Solutions, together, we’ll deliver the new levels of data protection and recovery agility that our customers are demanding to meet their ever increasing uptime requirements.

New capabilities in VAS 9.5 U3 include:

Built-in management for Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.1 and Veeam Agent for Linux v2: NEW in VAS 9.5 U3, users get centralized agent deployment and management reducing complexity and improving usability through a single pane of glass for virtual, physical and cloud-based workloads. Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows 2.1 includes protection for mission-critical Microsoft Windows Server failover clusters, while Veeam Agent for Linux v2 adds the ability to back up to a Veeam Cloud Connect repository, support for scale-out backup repositories as backup targets, and source-side encryption.

Also NEW, Veeam support for VMware Cloud on AWS enables enterprises to deploy Veeam’s Availability solutions seamlessly across VMware-based public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. IBM Storage integration: VAS 9.5 Update 3 will also benefit from Veeam’s expansion of its strategic IBM partnership to include IBM Spectrum Virtualize integration, extending Veeam storage snapshot integration capabilities to IBM Storwize and SAN Volume Controller based storage arrays.The joint solution will enable users to save time, reduce labor costs, and achieve lower recovery time and point objectives.

Veeam also deepens its new Lenovo partnership with storage snapshot integration for the Lenovo Storage V Series, yielding superior backup and restore performance. In addition, the Lenovo DS series was recently Veeam Ready certified as a repository for Veeam backups, giving joint Veeam and Lenovo customers a more complete solution. New analytics and monitoring capabilities in Veeam ONE: Veeam has added Agent monitoring and reporting, as well as Data Sovereignty Compliance Reporting to Veeam ONE, the management component of VAS 9.5 Update 3. With this new capability, end-users will receive access to additional guidance and tools designed to assist them through new stringent data backup and protection compliance requirements.

This release follows Veeam’s recently announced support for IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris, enabling protection of physical workloads in Unix environments. This new offering will not only support Veeam’s push into enterprise environments, but also the replacement of traditional legacy vendors with a solution that brings reliability and ease-of-use to all workloads – virtual, physical, and cloud. As Veeam expands its portfolio to meet the needs of enterprise customers, the support for physical workloads in Unix environments, in addition to Windows and Linux, enables the protection of mission-critical applications, systems, and data that exists in highly distributed enterprise environments.

Supporting Quotes

“One of the true hallmarks of Veeam has been its continuous evolution to meet customers’ ever heightening requirements around recoverability and availability, and this release shows that it [Veeam] can cover all the bases – physical, virtual and cloud. Their enhanced management capabilities across both their increasingly heterogeneous protection agents and their monitoring platform are foundational for their ascendancy among enterprise and large-scale MSP solutions. That plus their broadening storage ecosystem and expanded platform support (VMware on AWS) should be exciting for those that have already standardized on Veeam for protecting their on-prem VMs and are now looking at the cloud as part of their digital transformation journey.”

– Jason Buffington, Principal Analyst at ESG

“Our number one priority is delivering exceptional guest experiences, and we cannot begin to contemplate having critical services off-line, such as our bars or the casino floor. Whether guests are listening to live music, playing slots, eating in our restaurants, attending conventions, relaxing by the pool or shopping in our boutiques, our mission is to ensure their experiences are stellar. Veeam gives us the peace of mind of knowing that if anything does happen across our infrastructure, we are able to resume services in mere minutes. This a quantum leap forward in terms of performance compared to what we were used to, and I am glad we can now get rid of those antiquated solutions. We are able to successfully deliver to our guests the seamless experience they have come to expect.” – Kevin Ragsdale, Director of IT for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

“Veeam’s centralized management really helps me with the way I have our environment configured. All of our Microsoft Exchange servers are physical and everything else is virtualized. When we were running a dual environment, our legacy physical backup solution was a major pain. In fact, it made me pull my hair out. Now, with Veeam’s support of our physical Exchange servers, it’s been real nice, especially for any email-related restore requests, because now I can get our employees back to work in a matter of minutes, instead of days, in some cases. Update 3 means I can finally get rid of the other tools that bogged us down.” – Chris Childerhose, Systems Engineer, McMillan, LLP

“As a customer, it is fantastic to see a company release features when they are ready, and ahead of schedule. Software vendors usually pitch updates as bug fixes, but [with Update 3] Veeam throws that out the window to make sure customers get new functionality as soon as possible, and deliver the tools we need when we need them.” – Matt Crape, IT Manager at C3 Group Canada

“Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 is changing the game again with end to end availability for virtual and now physical workloads all from one familiar and easy-to-use management interface.” – Ian Sanderson, a New Technology Solutions Specialist at SITS Group LTD in United Kingdom.

“IBM Spectrum Virtualize is a core element in many of our clients’ data centers. Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 3 integration with IBM Spectrum Virtualize delivers a new approach to data protection versus legacy solutions. Veeam solutions’ have a clear focus on delivering enterprise customers the Availability for mission-critical applications and data wherever it resides – from the data center to the cloud.” ­– Hamza Nadi, Manager Solution Sales, SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH.

About Veeam Software

Veeam® recognizes the new challenges companies across the globe face in enabling the Always-On Enterprise™, a business that must operate 24.7.365. To address this, Veeam has pioneered a new market of Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™ by helping organizations meet recovery time and point objectives (RTPO™) of less than 15 minutes for all applications and data, through a fundamentally new kind of solution that delivers high-speed recovery, data loss avoidance, verified recoverability, leveraged data and complete visibility. Veeam Availability Suite™, which includes Veeam Backup & Replication™, leverages virtualization, storage, and cloud technologies that enable the modern data center to help organizations save time, mitigate risks, and dramatically reduce capital and operational costs, while always supporting the current and future business goals of Veeam customers.

Founded in 2006, Veeam has 51,000+ ProPartners and 267,500+ customers with the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visithttps://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.