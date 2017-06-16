VeeamON 2017 may be over, but we still have a lot to be excited about! During the three-day conference, we announced several new offerings and programs to drive even greater partner services revenue and engagement – one of which is the new Veeam Accredited Service Partner (VASP) program for North America.

As product implementations become more sophisticated, Veeam recognizes the growing customer demand to identify partners, system integrators or freelance consultants who can deliver high-quality professional services and technical implementations related to Veeam solutions. The VASP program recognizes, monitors and promotes the quality of the professional services delivered by this exclusive set of partners.

Becoming a VASP member allows Veeam ProPartners to:

Read the entire article here, New Veeam Accredited Service Partner program for North America

via the fine folks at Veeam Software