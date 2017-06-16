New Veeam Accredited Service Partner program for North America
VeeamON 2017 may be over, but we still have a lot to be excited about! During the three-day conference, we announced several new offerings and programs to drive even greater partner services revenue and engagement – one of which is the new Veeam Accredited Service Partner (VASP) program for North America.
As product implementations become more sophisticated, Veeam recognizes the growing customer demand to identify partners, system integrators or freelance consultants who can deliver high-quality professional services and technical implementations related to Veeam solutions. The VASP program recognizes, monitors and promotes the quality of the professional services delivered by this exclusive set of partners.
Becoming a VASP member allows Veeam ProPartners to:
Read the entire article here, New Veeam Accredited Service Partner program for North America
via the fine folks at Veeam Software
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published